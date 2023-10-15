Eldoret: Policewoman shoots husband 12 times, killing him on the spot

The shooting was preceded by a domestic quarrel before gunshots were heard, forcing residents to flee for safety.

Neighbours recounted that the couple had been having frequent fights before yesterday’s tragic one in which the police woman stationed at the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) offices returned to the house and engaged in a fight that resulted in death.

The incident which happened on Saturday night saw the couple’s four children scamper for safety while screaming, attracting the attention of neighbours.

After firing 12 bullets, the female police officer is reported to have fled the scene.

She later surrendered to the police after presenting herself at the Eldoret police station.

Uasin Gishu police county police commander, Benjamin Mwanthi confirmed the incident.

Pulse Ghana

Mwanthi added that the policewoman is in their custody with police investigating the matter.

“The female officer is now in our custody and we are investigating the matter,” he said.

Cases of couples turning on each other have been on the rise, with focus turning to mental health and handling rejection.

Among the recent cases is one in which Ryspa Ndunge, a cashier at a nyama choma eatery located at Kamakis along the Eastern bypass was killed by her husband, Morris Njuguna, who was also a chef at the same eatery.

Her body was found in a suitcase dumped in Ruiru, Kiambu County on April 18, 2023.

Njuguna, who confessed to the murder, suspected that his girlfriend was engaging in other activities during the late hours of the night when she often arrived home past 3:00 am, leading to constant arguments.

"Due to the nature of their duties, the man would be the first to arrive home before 10:00 pm, while the deceased would be dropped home later in the devil’s hours at around 3:00 am .

"This didn’t go down well with Morris who suspected that all that time was not spent on balancing the day’s sales as alleged, but on other suspicious activities," a statement from the DCI said.

According to the police, Njuguna left for work on the morning of April 18, 2023 as usual after committing the heinous act.

A collage photo of Morris Njuguna and his girlfriend Ryspa Ndunge Pulse Live Kenya

He informed his colleagues that Ndunge had quit her job and that they would be moving out of their house to a new location, only to return home with a sack which he used to ferry his wife’s body.

Editor's note: Help is available, your life is valuable and you are not alone. Should you or a loved one be struggling, please reach out to:-