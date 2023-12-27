Consequences of defaulting on sovereign debt & how Ruto saved Kenya

On Tuesday, Ethiopia became Africa's third country to default on debt, after failing to make a $33 million payment on its only international government bond.

Sovereign debt defaults occur when a country cannot pay its bills or repay its debt obligations, leading to technical bankruptcy.

President William Ruto speaking at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi, during the inaugural Kenya Diaspora Investment Conference Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

These defaults can have significant consequences on both the country's economy and the global financial landscape.

Causes of Sovereign Debt Defaults

Sovereign defaults can be triggered by various factors, including:

High levels of debt - When a country has a high debt-to-GDP ratio, it may struggle to maintain debt sustainability, especially during economic downturns or global financial crises.

Rising borrowing costs - Higher interest rates can lead to increased borrowing costs for countries, making it more difficult for them to service their debt.

ADVERTISEMENT

.Poor economic conditions - A struggling economy can negatively impact a country's ability to service its debt, leading to default.

Political or economic mismanagement - Sometimes, sovereign defaults can be intentional, resulting from mismanagement or political decisions.

Consequences of Sovereign Debt Defaults

The consequences of sovereign debt defaults can include

ADVERTISEMENT

Lower credit rating - A default lowers a country's credit rating, making it more expensive for the country to borrow in the future.

President William Ruto and Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), at the "New Global Financing Compact" summit in Paris on 22 June 2023. Pulse Live Kenya

Economic hardship - Defaults can lead to economic downturns, reduced investment, and decreased living standards for the population.

Global impact - Sovereign defaults can have broader implications for the global economy, as they can affect the stability of financial markets and the ability of countries to service their debts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notable Examples of Sovereign Debt Defaults

Some notable examples of countries that have defaulted on their sovereign debt include:

Zambia

In November 2020, Zambia became the first African country to default on its debt in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country was in an International Monetary Fund (IMF) stabilization program, waiting for longer maturities, lower interest rates, or grace periods.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana

Ghana has also been in default since the end of 2022. The country underwent a major program of fiscal consolidation in exchange for a multi-billion-dollar bailout from the IMF.

Argentina

The country defaulted on its sovereign debt in 2001, and later in 2022, marking the largest sovereign default in history.

Greece

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2012, Greece faced the largest sovereign debt restructuring in history, following two years of economic hardship influenced by the global recession3

Venezuela