Atwoli assumes key role at International Labour conference

Atwoli, who has been a titular member of the International Labour Organization (ILO), secured this position during the 111th ILO session while leading a delegation of 30 Kenyan workers representing various trade unions.

The ILC is the highest decision-making body of the ILO, convening annually to discuss and address a wide range of labour-related topics on a global scale.

This year's session will focus on three crucial areas: just transition towards sustainable and inclusive economies, quality apprenticeships, and labour protection, all under the overarching theme of 'Social justice for all.'

In a tweet from his official Twitter account, Atwoli expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support and celebrated the news of his election as Vice Chairperson of the conference.

"I’m grateful for being elected by workers globally as the Vice Chairperson of the conference," he noted.

Speaking about the significance of the conference, COTU emphasized that it brings together tripartite delegations from 187 Member States, as well as observers from various international actors, to deliberate on crucial matters concerning the world of work.

As Vice Chairperson of the Workers' Group, Atwoli will work alongside Catelene Passchier from the Netherlands, who was elected as the Chairperson. Together, they will spearhead discussions and initiatives aimed at improving the rights and welfare of workers globally.

Through his role in the ILC, Atwoli and the Kenyan delegation will actively contribute to shaping policies and strategies that promote social justice, sustainable economies, and better working conditions.

