Atwoli's statement after 4th re-election to ILO

Atwoli was re-elected on Monday morning during the 109th Virtual Session of the International Labour Conference, ILC.

"This means that Dr Atwoli will continue representing the continent on the highest decision making organ in the world on human and labour rights," a statement from COTU read in part.

On his part, the trade unionist welcomed the re-election and accepted various congratulatory messages sent to him on the fete.

"I'm humbled by all your congratulatory messages on my 4th re-election as a Member of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Governing Body. To all Kenyan workers, THANK YOU for your support that has given me recognition worldwide. I promise to continue serving you unwavering," his statement on the matter read.

Pulse Live Kenya

ILO

The International Labor Organization is a United Nations agency devoted to promoting social justice and internationally recognized human and labour rights, pursuing its founding mission that labour peace is essential to prosperity.

ILO helps advance the creation of decent work and the economic and working conditions that give working people and business people a stake in lasting peace, prosperity and progress.

"Dr Atwoli, who was among the candidates that received the highest number of votes globally, will now be charged with the responsibility of representing the interests of working men and women on the African Continent for the four-year period of 2021-2024 on this important main decision making body of the ILO as far as the world of work is concerned," COTU deputy secretary general Benson Okwaro stated.

Atwoli has also made a mark as the first member of the ILO governing body to be re-elected four times consecutively.