Atwoli gets 5th term for international role in Geneva, Switzerland

Amos Robi

Atwoli received 97 out of 130 votes, cementing his position as the top candidate among those vying to represent workers globally.

Director General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), Hon Gilbert Houngbo and COTU Sectretary General Francis Atwoli
Director General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), Hon Gilbert Houngbo and COTU Sectretary General Francis Atwoli
  • Francis Atwoli re-elected for a fifth term as a Titular Member of the ILO Governing Body
  • The ILO is dedicated to promoting social justice and internationally recognized human and labour rights
  • Atwoli's leadership extends beyond COTU (K) to various international trade union organizations and boards in Kenya

Francis Atwoli, Secretary General of the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Kenya, has been re-elected for a fifth term as a Titular Member of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Governing Body.

Garnering 97 out of 130 votes, Atwoli secured his position as the leading candidate in the election held during the ongoing 112th Session of the International Labour Conference (ILC) in Geneva, Switzerland.

Atwoli expressed his gratitude and commitment to the international labour movement, stating, "This historic re-election not only marks my continued commitment to the international labour movement but also establishes me as the longest-serving member of the ILO Governing Body, and I don't take it for granted."

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli
COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli Pulse Live Kenya

The ILO, a specialised agency of the United Nations since 1946, is dedicated to promoting social justice and internationally recognized human and labour rights.

With a unique tripartite structure that includes workers, employers, and governments, the ILO aims to create decent work and improve economic and working conditions worldwide.

As a key figure in the ILO Governing Body, Atwoli will continue to play a crucial role in shaping international labour policies, setting standards, and ensuring that the rights and well-being of workers globally are upheld.

The Governing Body serves as the executive council of the ILO, making decisions on policies, programs, and budgets, reflecting the needs and aspirations of workers around the world.

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli
COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli Pulse Live Kenya

Atwoli’s leadership extends beyond his role at COTU (K). He is also the General Secretary of the Kenya Plantation and Agricultural Workers Union and one of the Vice Presidents of the Global International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) in Brussels.

Additionally, he serves on the General Council of the ITUC African Regional Organisation (ITUC-A) and as President of the Organization of African Trade Union Unity (OATUU).

Atwoli’s extensive contributions to various boards, including the Social Health Authority (SHA), National Social Security Fund (NSSF), Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission (KACC), National Industrial Training Authority (NITA), and National Bank of Kenya (NBK).

Reflecting on his re-election, Dr. Atwoli noted, "All these appointments reflect the trust that workers in Kenya and beyond have in me, in regards to contributing to the governance and strategic direction of key institutions in Kenya and beyond.

"It also speaks to the broad expertise and the years of experience that I have acquired while serving workers worldwide."

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli
COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli Pulse Live Kenya

As Atwoli embarks on his fifth term, he remains confident that his leadership will inspire positive change and advance the cause of workers' rights globally.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

