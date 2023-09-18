Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has made explosive allegations against senior editors at Nation Media Group's Daily Nation.
Atwoli levels blackmail allegations against Nation editors
Atwoli has called upon the Media Council of Kenya and the Kenya Editor Guild to reign in on the rogue senior newspaper editors
He accuses them of blackmail, triggered by a story detailing the alleged collapse of trade unions in Kenya.
Atwoli, backed by COTU, has swiftly acted by formally writing to the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) and the Kenya Editors Guild, demanding immediate action against the media house.
"As COTU (K) we are calling upon the Media Council of Kenya and the Kenya Editor Guild to reign in on the rogue senior newspaper editors who continue blackmailing organizations and individuals through misleading stories that sell terror and fear when their demands are not met.
"COTU (K) shall continue representing the interest of Kenyan Workers and not of a few senior editors in newsrooms," Atwoli tweeted.
COTU emphasises its commitment to workers
COTU (K) reported that it boasts a membership exceeding four million workers, making it the second-largest trade union in Africa.
The organization emphasised its commitment to effectively representing workers both locally and internationally.
They highlighted their unwavering adherence to principles such as social dialogue, tripartism, and peaceful conflict resolution.
According to COTU (K), they view their role as a responsible trade union as one that involves constructive engagement with the government, employers, and other key stakeholders to promote and protect workers' rights and interests.
In response to the significant economic challenges facing Kenya, COTU (K) reported that they believe it is crucial for all parties to work collaboratively to stabilise the economy, preserve jobs, and establish an environment conducive to sustainable economic growth.
COTU (K) pointed out that since the enactment of the 2010 constitution, which has aimed to foster harmonious industrial relations in Kenya, their position has remained consistent.
They reported advocating for tripartite consultations and meaningful negotiations as the preferred methods for addressing workers' concerns, rather than opting for strikes and demonstrations that could potentially disrupt the economy and negatively impact their members.
