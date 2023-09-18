The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Atwoli levels blackmail allegations against Nation editors

Fabian Simiyu

Atwoli has called upon the Media Council of Kenya and the Kenya Editor Guild to reign in on the rogue senior newspaper editors

The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli
The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has made explosive allegations against senior editors at Nation Media Group's Daily Nation.

Recommended articles

He accuses them of blackmail, triggered by a story detailing the alleged collapse of trade unions in Kenya.

Atwoli, backed by COTU, has swiftly acted by formally writing to the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) and the Kenya Editors Guild, demanding immediate action against the media house.

Francis Atwoli
Francis Atwoli Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Have mercy on workers' payslips – Atwoli pleads as proposed taxes loom

"As COTU (K) we are calling upon the Media Council of Kenya and the Kenya Editor Guild to reign in on the rogue senior newspaper editors who continue blackmailing organizations and individuals through misleading stories that sell terror and fear when their demands are not met.

"COTU (K) shall continue representing the interest of Kenyan Workers and not of a few senior editors in newsrooms," Atwoli tweeted.

COTU (K) reported that it boasts a membership exceeding four million workers, making it the second-largest trade union in Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

The organization emphasised its commitment to effectively representing workers both locally and internationally.

They highlighted their unwavering adherence to principles such as social dialogue, tripartism, and peaceful conflict resolution.

According to COTU (K), they view their role as a responsible trade union as one that involves constructive engagement with the government, employers, and other key stakeholders to promote and protect workers' rights and interests.

In response to the significant economic challenges facing Kenya, COTU (K) reported that they believe it is crucial for all parties to work collaboratively to stabilise the economy, preserve jobs, and establish an environment conducive to sustainable economic growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

COTU (K) pointed out that since the enactment of the 2010 constitution, which has aimed to foster harmonious industrial relations in Kenya, their position has remained consistent.

Francis Atwoli
Francis Atwoli Pulse Live Kenya

They reported advocating for tripartite consultations and meaningful negotiations as the preferred methods for addressing workers' concerns, rather than opting for strikes and demonstrations that could potentially disrupt the economy and negatively impact their members.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Tumaini Primary School apologizes for viral video alleging student hunger

Tumaini Primary School apologizes for viral video alleging student hunger

Atwoli levels blackmail allegations against Nation editors

Atwoli levels blackmail allegations against Nation editors

Kenyan TV's satirical gems: 'Bulls Eye' & 3 news segments which made news enjoyable

Kenyan TV's satirical gems: 'Bulls Eye' & 3 news segments which made news enjoyable

UDA party announces competition with Sh3 million cash prize

UDA party announces competition with Sh3 million cash prize

Khalwale to Ruto: Fire Moses Kuria, Davis Chirchir & David Ndii's team now

Khalwale to Ruto: Fire Moses Kuria, Davis Chirchir & David Ndii's team now

Babu Owino & Sakaja clash with claims of liposuction & drug addiction surfacing

Babu Owino & Sakaja clash with claims of liposuction & drug addiction surfacing

Maina Njenga allegedly abducted a day before court appearance, lawyer speaks

Maina Njenga allegedly abducted a day before court appearance, lawyer speaks

Former UDA chairman Johnson Muthama threatens to drag government to court

Former UDA chairman Johnson Muthama threatens to drag government to court

Sakaja lists his achievements after ranking labelled him worst-performing governor

Sakaja lists his achievements after ranking labelled him worst-performing governor

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Charlene Ruto celebrates a significant achievement as she proudly graduated with a certificate in Kenyan Sign Language (KSL)

I couldn't be more proud of me - Charlene Ruto says after latest graduation

Chief Justice Martha Koome

Judiciary announces 961 jobs paying between Sh1,500 to Sh2,000 per day [How to apply]

Tourists waiting to enter Nairobi National Park

Nairobi National Park revenue up by 566.67% despite tourist complaints

File image of a crime scene

Mystery woman surfaces in the death of Nairobi Hospital Finance boss Eric Maigo