Court temporarily halts Margaret Nyakango's prosecution

This latest development stems from a petition initiated by West Mugirango MP, Stephen Mogaka, who opposed her prosecution and filed a petition challenging the case.

Justice Chacha Mwita urged all concerned parties to present their case through filed papers and highlight submissions by May 21 2024.

The courtroom drama promises a meticulous examination of the intricacies surrounding Nyakang'o's prosecution.

Pulse Live Kenya

MP Mogaka, in his legal argument, asserted that Nyakang'o's arrest and subsequent legal troubles constitute a blatant violation of her rights.

He painted a narrative suggesting a connection between her arrest and her recent public disclosures on fiscal irregularities within various state entities—a narrative that hints at an underlying motive behind the legal proceedings.

Nyakang'o found herself entangled in a complex legal web alongside 10 others, including individuals like Jackson Ngure Wanjau, Suran Kendi, and James Makena Wanyagi.

She was charged with conspiracy to defraud and operating an unlicensed sacco, forgery, and uttering false documents.

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Jacinta Nyamosi recommended the charges after a review, citing substantial evidence against the accused.