The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Court temporarily halts Margaret Nyakango's prosecution

Denis Mwangi

The courtroom drama promises a meticulous examination of the intricacies surrounding Nyakang'o's prosecution.

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o. | PHOTO: CoG/Twitter
Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o. | PHOTO: CoG/Twitter

The High Court has temporality halted the prosecution of Embattled Controller of Budget, Margaret Nyakang'o.

Recommended articles

This latest development stems from a petition initiated by West Mugirango MP, Stephen Mogaka, who opposed her prosecution and filed a petition challenging the case.

Justice Chacha Mwita urged all concerned parties to present their case through filed papers and highlight submissions by May 21 2024.

The courtroom drama promises a meticulous examination of the intricacies surrounding Nyakang'o's prosecution.

ADVERTISEMENT
Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o [Photo: Parliament]
Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o [Photo: Parliament] Pulse Live Kenya

MP Mogaka, in his legal argument, asserted that Nyakang'o's arrest and subsequent legal troubles constitute a blatant violation of her rights.

He painted a narrative suggesting a connection between her arrest and her recent public disclosures on fiscal irregularities within various state entities—a narrative that hints at an underlying motive behind the legal proceedings.

READ: How DCI lured Controller of Budget from Karen & arrested her in Mombasa

Nyakang'o found herself entangled in a complex legal web alongside 10 others, including individuals like Jackson Ngure Wanjau, Suran Kendi, and James Makena Wanyagi.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was charged with conspiracy to defraud and operating an unlicensed sacco, forgery, and uttering false documents.

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Jacinta Nyamosi recommended the charges after a review, citing substantial evidence against the accused.

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o
Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o Pulse Live Kenya
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sh9.27B Uhuru Gardens projected to make annual losses of Sh250 million

Sh9.27B Uhuru Gardens projected to make annual losses of Sh250 million

Court temporarily halts Margaret Nyakango's prosecution

Court temporarily halts Margaret Nyakango's prosecution

Gachagua oversees KMTC big day as 22,000 students graduate at Kasarani Stadium

Gachagua oversees KMTC big day as 22,000 students graduate at Kasarani Stadium

How DCI lured Controller of Budget from Karen & arrested her in Mombasa

How DCI lured Controller of Budget from Karen & arrested her in Mombasa

Police posing as a hitman arrests Kenyan top banker in foiled murder plot

Police posing as a hitman arrests Kenyan top banker in foiled murder plot

Raila: How change of KCPE & KCSE exam printer bungled national exams

Raila: How change of KCPE & KCSE exam printer bungled national exams

Ruto dims Kenya's hope for oil exploration

Ruto dims Kenya's hope for oil exploration

Police flush out 5 suspects allegedly targeting Christina Shusho's concert

Police flush out 5 suspects allegedly targeting Christina Shusho's concert

Margaret Nyakango's Biography: Age, career, net worth & why she was arrested in Mombasa

Margaret Nyakango's Biography: Age, career, net worth & why she was arrested in Mombasa

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Leonard Thuo Mwithiga

Police posing as a hitman arrests Kenyan top banker in foiled murder plot

8 month-old baby thrown into the Indian Ocean at Likoni Ferry by mother rescued alive

8-month-old baby thrown into the Indian Ocean by mother at Likoni Ferry rescued

Karen Nyamu

Karen Nyamu educates senators on hidden meaning of 'Aluta' club trend

The scene of the building whose scaffolding collapsed, killing four

Residents reveal blunder behind Eastleigh building tragedy that left 4 dead