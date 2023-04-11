CS Ababu Namwamba's son shines at international shooting championship [Photos]

CS Namwba’s son won two trophies in different categories in the International Defensive Pistol Association (IDPA) Africa Championships 2023.

The youngster displayed his shooting prowess at the competition, bringing together over 300 participants from 12 countries.

The championship took place at the Kirigiti Shooting Range and involved participants of different including sharpshooters from the Kenya Defence Forces.

“Congratulations Master Che-Ababu on your exemplary performance at the just concluded International Defensive Pistol Association (IDPA) Africa Championships 2023,” the Cabinet Secretary celebrated.

Ababu shared photos of his son in action at the competition along with those showing off his prizes.

In the adult categories, KDF soldiers also emerged winners in the competition, scooping several prizes.

The soldiers participated in the Enhanced Service Pistol, Combat Carrying Pistol, Carry Optics Pistol and High Military Handgun classifications.

Corporal Paul Ochieng of the Kenya Air Force and Sergeant James Kinyua of the Kenya Army emerged in 2nd and 3rd positions in the Carry Optics Pistol division competition.

The Combat Carrying Pistol division saw Corporal Agatha Muchiri exhibiting immense marksmanship, emerging position one, followed closely by Senior Sergeant Brenda Ajiambo at position two.

Corporal Irene Nduta emerged as the best in the Enhanced Service Pistol division.

The High Military Handgun Division competition was topped by Corporal Paul Ochieng.

The International Defensive Pistol Association is the world governing body for the shooting sports and simulates real-life self-defence situations to test a shooter’s skills.

