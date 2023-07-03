The sports category has moved to a new website.

CS Mutua mourns his barber of 24 years

Denis Mwangi

CS Mutua and Kinyua's bond spanned over two decades, having first met in 1999 at Kenyatta market.

Foreign Affairs CS Alfred Mutua
Foreign Affairs CS Alfred Mutua

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Alfred Mutua, expressed his deep sadness and shock over the passing of his longtime barber, Francis Kinyua, also known as Mkirinyaga.

The news of Mr. Kinyua's sudden demise came after he collapsed at his workplace yesterday.

CS Mutua and Kinyua's bond spanned over two decades, having first met in 1999 at Kenyatta market.

Since then, Kinyua had been the only barber entrusted with cutting the Cabinet Secretary's hair in Kenya.

Their relationship went beyond mere client and barber; Mutua considered Mr. Kinyua as part of his family.

Francis Kinyua, also known as Mkirinyaga
Francis Kinyua, also known as Mkirinyaga Francis Kinyua, also known as Mkirinyaga Pulse Live Kenya

Their friendship stood the test of time as Mutua made it a point to follow his barber wherever he set up a barbershop.

The last time the CS had his hair cut by Kinyua was just last Thursday, June 29, making the news of his passing even more heartbreaking.

"We met in the year 1999 at Kenyatta market and he has been my barber ever since. I have followed him to many Barber shops to date. He is the only barber who has cut my hair in Kenya (including just last Thursday) He was a man that I practically considered family," the Cabinet Secretary said.

Sadly, it was revealed that the barber had been battling high blood pressure, a condition that ultimately led to his untimely death.

At the age of 55, Kinyua's passing has left a void not only in CS Mutua's life but also in the lives of all those who knew him.

Mutua mourned the loss of his dear friend, he has vowed to support Kinyua's children in completing their studies.

Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Dr. Alfred Mutua
Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Dr. Alfred Mutua Pulse Live Kenya
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

