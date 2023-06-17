The sports category has moved to a new website.

CS Alice Wahome clears the air over Sh120M Karen house drama

Denis Mwangi

Water CS Alice Wahome was forced to clarify after Kenyans on Twitter accused her of being involved in a fight for a house in Karen

Water CS Alice Wahome
Water CS Alice Wahome

Water Cabinet Secretary (CS) Alice Wahome has denied being involved in a scuffle over the ownership of a luxurious house in Karen.

In a bid to set the record straight, CS Wahome publicly distanced herself from the controversy that has pitted an unnamed CS against a first-time MP from Murang’a county.

"That story of a house in Karen involving a CS , leave me out. I m not the one. Sorry Kenyans on Twitter. You missed this one," she said.

She expressed surprise at the misidentification and emphasized that Kenyans who were speculating had missed the mark by implicating her in the house dispute.

Water and Sanitation CS Alice Wahome
Water and Sanitation CS Alice Wahome Pulse Live Kenya

CS Wahome also denied having any personal interest in acquiring a new residence. "I'm not looking for a house to live in," she said.

On Friday, June 16, a confrontation unfolded between police officers and Peter Kariuki , a contractor hired by the MP to carry out repairs at the house.

Kariuki said he was shocked to discover that the property was occupied and under police guard.

The occupier in question is the unnamed Cabinet Secretary, who had expressed interest in the property but had not finalized any transaction or commitment.

According to Maria Muria, the MP’s spouse, no agreement or signed documents exist regarding the property.

She asserted that the house still rightfully belongs to the couple.

Heavy police presence at Amara Ridge in Karen
Heavy police presence at Amara Ridge in Karen Heavy police presence at Amara Ridge in Karen Pulse Live Kenya
Maria explained that the Cabinet Secretary showed interest in the house and even visited her home, offering a bid of Sh90 million.

However, Maria and her husband stated that the house's last asking price was Sh120 million.

Subsequently, Maria travelled to the United States for her daughter's graduation, and upon her return, she discovered the property had been occupied.

The house owners have demanded that the Cabinet Secretary vacates the house to allow the contractor to complete the necessary repairs and for her family to move in.

Currently, the Cabinet Secretary is reportedly out of the country, adding further complexity to the situation.

