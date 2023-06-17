CS Alice Wahome clears the air over Sh120M Karen house drama

In a bid to set the record straight, CS Wahome publicly distanced herself from the controversy that has pitted an unnamed CS against a first-time MP from Murang’a county.

"That story of a house in Karen involving a CS , leave me out. I m not the one. Sorry Kenyans on Twitter. You missed this one," she said.

She expressed surprise at the misidentification and emphasized that Kenyans who were speculating had missed the mark by implicating her in the house dispute.

Pulse Live Kenya

CS Wahome also denied having any personal interest in acquiring a new residence. "I'm not looking for a house to live in," she said.

MP accuses a Cabinet Secretary of illegally occupying Karen home

On Friday, June 16, a confrontation unfolded between police officers and Peter Kariuki , a contractor hired by the MP to carry out repairs at the house.

Kariuki said he was shocked to discover that the property was occupied and under police guard.

The occupier in question is the unnamed Cabinet Secretary, who had expressed interest in the property but had not finalized any transaction or commitment.

Disputing Ownership

According to Maria Muria, the MP’s spouse, no agreement or signed documents exist regarding the property.

She asserted that the house still rightfully belongs to the couple.

Heavy police presence at Amara Ridge in Karen Pulse Live Kenya

Maria explained that the Cabinet Secretary showed interest in the house and even visited her home, offering a bid of Sh90 million.

However, Maria and her husband stated that the house's last asking price was Sh120 million.

Subsequently, Maria travelled to the United States for her daughter's graduation, and upon her return, she discovered the property had been occupied.

The house owners have demanded that the Cabinet Secretary vacates the house to allow the contractor to complete the necessary repairs and for her family to move in.