Tour of Sh120M Karen home that an MP & CS are fighting over [Photos]

The first-time legislator accused the Cabinet Secretary of forcefully occupying the property, which he intended to sell at Amada Ridge for Sh120 million.

The MP alleges that the Cabinet Secretary has neither signed a sales agreement nor made any payments for the house.

In addition, the MP claims that the Cabinet Secretary is employing police officers to obstruct his efforts to remove her from the premises for renovations.

Heavy police presence at Amara Ridge in Karen Pulse Live Kenya

On Friday, June 16, a confrontation unfolded between police officers and a defiant man named Peter Kariuki , a contractor hired by the MP to carry out repairs at the house.

Kariuki said he was shocked to discover that the property was occupied and under police guard.

The occupier in question is the Cabinet Secretary, who had expressed interest in the property but had not finalized any transaction or commitment.

Disputing Ownership

According to MariaMuria, the MP’s spouse, no agreement or signed documents exist regarding the property.

She asserted that the house still rightfully belongs to the couple.

Maria explained that the Cabinet Secretary showed interest in the house and even visited her home, offering a bid of Sh90 million.

However, Maria and her husband stated that the house's last asking price was Sh120 million.

Subsequently, Maria travelled to the United States for her daughter's graduation, and upon her return, she discovered the property had been occupied.

The house owners have demanded that the Cabinet Secretary vacates the house to allow the contractor to complete the necessary repairs and for her family to move in.

Currently, the Cabinet Secretary is reportedly out of the country, adding further complexity to the situation.

Below are photos of the Amara Ridge houses in Karen

Tour of a house in Amara Ridge, Karen Pulse Live Kenya

Tour of a house in Amara Ridge, Karen Pulse Live Kenya

Tour of a house in Amara Ridge, Karen Pulse Live Kenya

Tour of a house in Amara Ridge, Karen Pulse Live Kenya

Tour of a house in Amara Ridge, Karen Pulse Live Kenya

Tour of a house in Amara Ridge Pulse Live Kenya