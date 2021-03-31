Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Heritage, Amb. Amina Mohamed is mourning the death of her aunt.

According to CS Amina, the aunt has been her friend and confidant, and her death has seen their family lose a pillar that was filled with love, grace and selflessness.

Amina Mohamed also mentioned that the departed aunt has been there for her since she was born, through to adulthood, and she always reminded her to embrace humility, peace and gratitude, on top of guiding and counseling her about life.

“I celebrate the life of my friend, confidant and dearest aunt whose passing has rid our family of an anchor pillar filled with love, grace, compassion and selflessness. She was there from the day I was born and has walked with me throughout all the phases of my life, guiding me, counseling me and holding me true to the truest expression of my earthly self. Reminding me to always embrace humility, humanity, peace and gratitude. Her love and belief brings us all peace today and every day following her transition from this earth. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un,” said Amina in a post seen by Pulse Live.

CS Amina Mohamed with her aunt who has passed on

The passion on, of the Sports, Culture and Heritage CS’s aunt comes barely a month after the death of her brother and businessman Esmael Mohamed Jibril.