CS Owalo appointed to prestigious ITU Global Digital Innovation Board

This appointment not only marks a noteworthy milestone for Kenya but also reflects the country's commitment to driving digital transformation and bridging the digital divide both locally and internationally.

The Digital Innovation Board, a cornerstone of the ITU's Innovation and Entrepreneurship Alliance for Digital Development, is dedicated to fostering an inclusive digital future.

It serves as a strategic advisory body, guiding and advocating for initiatives that bolster innovation, entrepreneurship, and equitable access to digital technologies.

CS Owalo joins a select group of eighteen global leaders committed to this cause, including notable figures from Bahrain, Japan, Nigeria, Pakistan, and the United Nations.

ICT CS Eliud Owalo speaks during a past meeting Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya has long recognized the pivotal role of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) in economic transformation and societal advancement.

CS Owalo, in his remarks at the 2nd African Telecommunications Union (ATU) Preparatory meeting for the upcoming World Telecommunications Standardization Assembly 2024 (WTSA-24), emphasized the government's focus on ICTs as catalysts for addressing critical challenges such as unemployment, poverty, and public service delivery.

The government's Digital Transformation Agenda includes key initiatives such as expanding broadband infrastructure, enhancing digital skills, increasing connectivity through public Wi-Fi, and creating a supportive legal and regulatory environment for innovation and entrepreneurship.

This international recognition comes at a pivotal time, aligning with Kenya's hosting of the 1st Preparatory Meeting for the World Telecommunication Development Conference 2025 (WTDC-25) in Nairobi.

It highlights the nation's role in shaping global standards and treaties in telecommunications, as well as its leadership in advocating for Africa's unified voice in the international arena.

As President William Ruto continues to implement its Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, this new role promises to enhance the country's influence in global discussions on digital innovation, offering fresh opportunities to address the digital divide and foster a more connected world.

