CS Kindiki announces special public holiday, first of its kind

National Examinations scheduled for that day shall proceed normally.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 of the Public Holidays Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration declares Monday, 13th November, 2023, a public holiday in which the public shall be engaged in tree growing countrywide,” the notice read in part.

The Cabinet Secretary added that the exercise is part of Kenya's “Landscape and Ecosystem Restoration Programme-Towards the Growing of Fifteen (15) billion trees.”

ADVERTISEMENT

President William Ruto chairs Cabinet meeting at Kisumu State Lodge on October 9, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

There will be a designated National venue for the tree planting presided over by President William Ruto, and 47 county venues, presided over by Cabinet Secretaries and Governors, where all Kenyan citizens and the general public shall be expected to participate.

“The public across the country shall be expected to plant trees as a patriotic contribution to the national efforts to save our Country from the devastating effects of Climate Change,” CS Kindiki said.

President William Ruto launched a program to plant 15 billion trees in Kenya by 2032 as part of a plan to stop the cycle of recurring droughts and combat the effects of climate change.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative aims to reduce greenhouse emissions, stop and reverse deforestation, and rehabilitate and restore 10.6 million hectares of land.

The plan involves growing five billion trees in five years and an additional 10 billion by 2032.

President William Ruto preparing to plant a tree in Ngong forest during the launch of the National Program for Accelerated Forestry and Rangelands restoration on December 21, 2022. Pulse Live Kenya

President Ruto has called on counties and regions to distribute tree seedlings for planting along escarpment areas to curb mudslides and has reaffirmed the government's commitment to plant 15 billion tree seedlings by 2032.

The program will involve recruiting 2,700 rangers and involving all departments, including the Kenya Defence Forces, Prisons, police, National Youth Service, Kenya Forest Service, and Kenya Wildlife Service.

ADVERTISEMENT