President Ruto earlier in the day officially received the results of the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams from Education CS Ezekiel Machogu, ahead of their release.
Ruto to mark his 56th birthday in a similar way as Kibaki did in 2012
The fifth President of Kenya, Dr William Samoei Ruto, is marking his 56th birthday today, December 21, and it has already been a packed day for the Head of State.
The President has also planned to officially launch a tree-planting initiative as part of his celebration of the day.
Ruto will plant 56 trees to kickstart his tree-growing campaign dubbed #JazaMiti. Reports indicate that he will do so at the Ngong Forest.
According to State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed, the president will launch the National Tree Growing & Restoration campaign that targets to mobilize the nation in growing 15 billion trees by 2032.
With the country experiencing severe effects of climate change, this campaign will help regulate climate by reducing temperatures, reversing deforestation, absorbing carbon emissions, filtering water, restoring degraded lands, and much more.
Reactions as Ruto celebrates birthday with tree-planting
The unique way of celebrating his birthday was similarly done by one of his predecessors, the third President of Kenya Mwai Kibaki, when he celebrated his 81st birthday in 2012.
At the time, President Kibaki partnered with a 12-year-old Limuru-based environmentalist and founder of the We Care Club Stephen Njoroge, for the exercise.
Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have commended President Ruto for the initiative stating that it will make the country greener and contribute to reducing the impact of climate change.
Netizens have also vowed to help the president in making Kenya a better country that protects biodiversity and its people.
Others have praised him for celebrating his birthday in a unique way stating that we should make this a norm.
