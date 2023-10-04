The sports category has moved to a new website.

Deported Chinese tycoon sneaks back to Nairobi, CS Kindiki demands answers

Denis Mwangi

The Fight for a Nairobi mall has exposed how a deported Chinese tycoon mysterious returned to Kenya

Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kithure Kindiki, has voiced serious concerns and demanded an explanation regarding the unexpected return of Shao Guixiang, a Chinese national who was deported from Kenya in January 2022.

This unexpected return has raised questions about the effectiveness of immigration control and border security systems, prompting the need for immediate action and scrutiny.

Shao Guixiang's story took a surprising twist when reports emerged suggesting his reentry into Kenya just a month after being deported in early 2022.

It is alleged that Shao landed in Uganda and then made his way back to Kenya by bus, after acquiring a tourist visa to facilitate his return, all while managing to evade immigration detection.

The mystery surrounding Shao Guixiang's return unraveled in September 2023, during an altercation involving a property along Kindaruma Road in Nairobi.

This incident, which ended up in court inadvertently exposed his presence in the country.

He is among two investors fighting over the ownership of Kindaruma Mall.

Chen De, a director of Kindaruma Mall Limited, claims that he invested in the construction of the mall after Shao asked him for help claiming he had run out of money to pump in.

Chen De said he invested a total of Sh90 million and at the time, the mall was only 30% completed.

He added that the two had agreed to form a joint company Kindaruma Mall Limited to run the property, which tenants had been paying rent to.

However, earlier this year, he accused Shao Guixiang, a director of Good Choice Garage Limited, of issuing an eviction notice to the tenants.

On his part, Shao claimed that Kindaruma Mall Limited does not own the property and therefore did not have the authority to rent out the property or issue leases.

In 2022, he was among five Chinese nationals who were arrested and convicted for being in the country illegally.

