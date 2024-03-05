The sports category has moved to a new website.


Gov't effects new increased charges for IDs, passports & other citizen services

Denis Mwangi

These revised fees represent a significant increase in the cost of essential immigration and citizen services in Kenya.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki meeting immigration officials at Nyayo House on September 8, 2023
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki meeting immigration officials at Nyayo House on September 8, 2023
  • ID charges
  • Passport charges
  • Citizenship charges

The updated fee structure for various services offered by the Department of Immigration and Citizen Services, which was published on November 14, 2023, has now been implemented.

A memo from the Ministry of Interior, dated February 29, directed regional commissioners to ensure strict compliance with the new charges.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki addressing the National Assembly Committee on National Cohesion and Equal Opportunities on September 28, 2023
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki addressing the National Assembly Committee on National Cohesion and Equal Opportunities on September 28, 2023 Interior CS Kithure Kindiki addressing the National Assembly Committee on National Cohesion and Equal Opportunities on September 28, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya


Kenyans applying for an identification card, which was previously free, will now be required to pay Sh300.

Additionally, the fee for replacing a lost ID has been increased to Sh1,000 from the previous rate of 100 shillings.



The cost of obtaining a birth or death certificate has been raised to Sh200 from the previous fee of Sh50.

Furthermore, individuals seeking late registration of births or deaths will now need to pay Sh500, up from the previous rate of Sh150.

Applying for a new passport has become more expensive, with the fee for an ordinary 34-page passport increased to Sh7,500 from Sh4,500.



The charges for 50-page and 66-page passports have also been revised to Sh9,500 and Sh12,500, respectively, up from Sh6,000 and Sh7,500.

Moreover, replacing a lost or mutilated passport will now cost Sh20,000, compared to the previous fee of Sh12,000.

A man holding a Kenyan passport
A man holding a Kenyan passport A man holding a Kenyan passport Pulse Live Kenya



Individuals seeking to regain Kenyan citizenship will face a significantly higher fee of Sh50,000, up from Sh5,000.

Furthermore, the fee for renouncing citizenship has been increased to Sh50,000 from Sh20,000, while applications for citizenship by marriage will now cost Sh50,000, up from Sh5,000.

The fees for permanent residence applications have also been adjusted. Children born outside Kenya who wish to apply for permanent residence will now need to pay Sh750,000, increased from Sh500,000.

Similarly, spouses of Kenyan citizens applying for permanent residence will be charged Sh150,000, up from Sh50,000.



This change will particularly impact children and spouses from countries that do not allow dual citizenship.

In February, the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, publicly acknowledged the significant challenges facing the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services.

Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, in a press release, highlighted the detrimental impact of years of underinvestment, supplier debts, and corrupt practices that have hindered the department's ability to provide timely and efficient services to Kenyans.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki arrives in Parliament to appear before the National Assembly and Senate Committees on National Security, Defence and Foreign Relation on November 9, 2023
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki arrives in Parliament to appear before the National Assembly and Senate Committees on National Security, Defence and Foreign Relation on November 9, 2023 Interior CS Kithure Kindiki arrives in Parliament to appear before the National Assembly and Senate Committees on National Security, Defence and Foreign Relation on November 9, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya


The government's acknowledgment came against a backdrop of public frustration and desperation among Kenyans, many of whom have faced significant delays in obtaining passports.

"The prevailing state of affairs is inexcusable, considering that it is the right of every Kenyan to acquire citizenship documents, including travel documents.

"As the Cabinet Secretary on whose role issuance of passports falls, I take responsibility for the slow pace of reforms, and the prevailing systemic inefficiencies," he said.

These delays have, in turn, led to missed opportunities in employment, education, medical care, and other critical areas, underscoring the urgency of reforming the passport production infrastructure.



In response to these challenges, CS Kindiki has outlined a comprehensive plan aimed at rectifying the situation.

This includes the settlement of outstanding supplier debts and the initiation of a crackdown on corrupt officials within the department, with the promise of prosecution and surcharging for those found culpable.





