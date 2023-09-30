The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

How to check if your passport is ready for collection at Department of Immigration

Charles Ouma

Thousands of passports are now ready for collection after Kithure Kindiki's intervention and deadline with the Department of Immigration Services releasing list of passports that are ready

A man holding a Kenyan passport
A man holding a Kenyan passport

Following the intervention of Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki who cranked up the heat at the Department of Immigration Services over the backlog in the issuance of passports, progress has been made with thousands of passports now ready for collection.

Recommended articles

Kindiki acted swiftly after Kenyans complained of long delays and claims of massive corruption while attempting to get their passports.

With the CS issuing a deadline to clear the backlog and visiting the Nyayo House which hosts the Directorate of Immigration Services, things began to move.

The Directorate of Immigration Services has published a list of published a list of all passports that are ready for collection across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The passports will be released in batches with the first one running between September 25 - 29 and the second one between October 2 and 6.

Kenyans who applied for passports can now check if their passports are ready for collection in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Eldoret, Embu and Kisii.

The links below provided that are available on the Directorate of Immigration Services can be used by applicants to check if their passports are ready for collection.

  1. Nairobi
  2. Mombasa
  3. Kisumu
  4. Nakuru
  5. Eldoret
  6. Embu
  7. Kisii
A photo of Nyayo House
A photo of Nyayo House A photo of Nyayo House Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

After a series of impromptu visits and meetings with high-ranking officials at Immigration, the CS stressed that the backlog of over 40,000 passports should be released in the next 10 days.

READ: 4 arrested at Nyayo House as probe into passport & immigration bribery starts

“The 10-day countdown to clear the historical backlog of pending 40,000 plus passport applications is on.

“Deployment of day and night shifts to facilitate full-capacity printing of passports, procurement of modern printing equipment, and recruitment of additional immigration officers will help us resolve the systemic challenges that have hampered service delivery,” he said.

During an impromptu visit to Nyayo House on Thursday, September 7, CS Kindiki said he was impressed at the service delivery.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Reviewed operations at the Immigration Department are bearing fruit. Citizens seeking passports and other vital citizenship documents are being served with courtesy, and their inquiries responded to by our members of staff.

“We are determined to clear the backlog and process new applications expeditiously,” he stated.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki meeting immigration officials at Nyayo House on September 8, 2023
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki meeting immigration officials at Nyayo House on September 8, 2023 Interior CS Kithure Kindiki meeting immigration officials at Nyayo House on September 8, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

He added that the government was determined to rid Nyayo House of conmen and middlemen who are suspected to be working with Immigration officers to extort bribes from applicants seeking passports and other services.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How to check if your passport is ready for collection at Department of Immigration

How to check if your passport is ready for collection at Department of Immigration

Dennis Itumbi hints at new TV tax being imposed by Ruto's government

Dennis Itumbi hints at new TV tax being imposed by Ruto's government

What Eric Maigo told family before his death

What Eric Maigo told family before his death

Kenyans don’t trust the courts - the main factors behind this trend

Kenyans don’t trust the courts - the main factors behind this trend

Sh10M consignment that went missing in Mombasa found in Nairobi

Sh10M consignment that went missing in Mombasa found in Nairobi

Ruto's Maisha Namba and digital ID launch suffers setback

Ruto's Maisha Namba and digital ID launch suffers setback

Ruto's son-in-law lands 2 lucrative roles in Kenya

Ruto's son-in-law lands 2 lucrative roles in Kenya

Mombasa-based environmental champion earns international award in Sweden

Mombasa-based environmental champion earns international award in Sweden

Why DCI will conceal the face of suspect behind Nairobi Hospital staffer's murder

Why DCI will conceal the face of suspect behind Nairobi Hospital staffer's murder

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

DP Rigathi Gachagua with Maina Muchangi

DP Gachagua stirs social media in reunion with friend for over 18 years

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu attends a Cabinet meeting at State House on June 27, 2023

Details of KNEC's new KCSE grading system

President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja commissioning kits for community health promoters on September 25, 2023

President Ruto breaches protocol for Sakaja as Gachagua reacts

President William Ruto with his son-in-law Alexander Ezenagu at State House, Nairobi

Ruto's son-in-law lands 2 lucrative roles in Kenya