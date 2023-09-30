How to check if your passport is ready for collection at Department of Immigration

Kindiki acted swiftly after Kenyans complained of long delays and claims of massive corruption while attempting to get their passports.

With the CS issuing a deadline to clear the backlog and visiting the Nyayo House which hosts the Directorate of Immigration Services, things began to move.

The Directorate of Immigration Services has published a list of published a list of all passports that are ready for collection across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The passports will be released in batches with the first one running between September 25 - 29 and the second one between October 2 and 6.

Kenyans who applied for passports can now check if their passports are ready for collection in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Eldoret, Embu and Kisii.

The links below provided that are available on the Directorate of Immigration Services can be used by applicants to check if their passports are ready for collection.

A photo of Nyayo House Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

After a series of impromptu visits and meetings with high-ranking officials at Immigration, the CS stressed that the backlog of over 40,000 passports should be released in the next 10 days.

“The 10-day countdown to clear the historical backlog of pending 40,000 plus passport applications is on.

“Deployment of day and night shifts to facilitate full-capacity printing of passports, procurement of modern printing equipment, and recruitment of additional immigration officers will help us resolve the systemic challenges that have hampered service delivery,” he said.

During an impromptu visit to Nyayo House on Thursday, September 7, CS Kindiki said he was impressed at the service delivery.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Reviewed operations at the Immigration Department are bearing fruit. Citizens seeking passports and other vital citizenship documents are being served with courtesy, and their inquiries responded to by our members of staff.

“We are determined to clear the backlog and process new applications expeditiously,” he stated.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki meeting immigration officials at Nyayo House on September 8, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya