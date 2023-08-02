The sports category has moved to a new website.


CS Kindiki suspends Worldcoin activities in Kenya

Denis Mwangi

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has ordered the suspension of any activity regarding Worldcoin.

CS Kithure Kindiki speaking during the 3rd regional stakeholders engagement on the fight against illicit alcohol, drugs and other poisonous substances at Kirubia Stadium, Tharaka Nithi County on June 12, 2023

In a statement on August 2, CS Kindiki said that the government is concerned by the ongoing activities of the organisation which is involved in the registration of citizens through collection of eyeball/iris data.

He said that relevant security, financial services and data protection agencies have commenced inquiries and investigations to establish the authenticity and legality of the aforesaid activities, the safety and protection of the data being harvested, and how the harvesters intend to use the data.

"Further, it will be critical that assurances of public safety and the integrity of the financial transactions involving such a large number of citizens be satisfactorily provided upfront," he said.

"Accordingly, the government has suspended forthwith, activities of Worldcoin and any other entity that may be similarly engaging the people of Kenya until relevant public agencies certify the absence of any risks to the general public whatsoever," he added.

CS Kindiki stated that appropriate action will be taken on any natural or juristic person who furthers, aids, abets or otherwise engages in or is connected with the activities of Worldcoin.

This comes after over 350,000 sign up for Worldcoin with the expectation they will receive tokens worth Sh7,700.





