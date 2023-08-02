CS Kindiki suspends Worldcoin activities in Kenya

He said that relevant security, financial services and data protection agencies have commenced inquiries and investigations to establish the authenticity and legality of the aforesaid activities, the safety and protection of the data being harvested, and how the harvesters intend to use the data.

Kenyans line up at KICC to register for Worldcoin Pulse Live Kenya

"Further, it will be critical that assurances of public safety and the integrity of the financial transactions involving such a large number of citizens be satisfactorily provided upfront," he said.

"Accordingly, the government has suspended forthwith, activities of Worldcoin and any other entity that may be similarly engaging the people of Kenya until relevant public agencies certify the absence of any risks to the general public whatsoever," he added.

CS Kindiki stated that appropriate action will be taken on any natural or juristic person who furthers, aids, abets or otherwise engages in or is connected with the activities of Worldcoin.