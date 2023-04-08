CS Murkomen defends President Ruto for launching same road project twice

This is after Alego Usonga Member of Parliament Samuel Atandi pointed out a road project in Nyandarua that was launched when Ruto was deputy president.

“CS Kipchumba Murkomen is of course one of the top cabinet secretaries in the KK regime. A brilliant mind whose approval process took less than a minute in Parliament. However his action of relaunching one road in Nyandarua County, a second time is sacrilegious. Waziri, ni nini? (CS, what is happening?),” posed Alego Usonga Member of Parliament Honorable Samuel Atandi.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to the lawmaker, Murkomen said the Kenya Kwanza regime was restarting all the projects halted when the handshake occurred between former president Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio leader Raila Odinga in 2018.

“Mhesh we are restarting all the road projects that were abandoned by the handshake administration especially those abandoned because the then DP Ruto had launched them,” explained CS Murkomen.

His statement was backed by that of State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed who said the relaunch of the project was part of the ongoing efforts to complete all stalled projects in the country.

“During last year's election campaigns, President Ruto promised to complete all stalled projects, including roads. During the ‘Handshake’ (2018-2022), many projects he launched were deliberately denied funding even though they were in the government's programme,” stated Mohamed.

“This was to frustrate the then Deputy President and his bid for the presidency. Today, it's evident that the architects of these schemes that they thought would frustrate President Ruto, ultimately hurt the people, the economy and Kenya,” Mohamed added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya