ADVERTISEMENT
CS Murkomen defends President Ruto for launching same road project twice

Amos Robi

President Ruto launched the road project in 2018 and recently launched it again

CS Kipchumba Murkomen
CS Kipchumba Murkomen

The Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport, Kipchumba Murkomen, has been forced to explain why President William Samoei Ruto, relaunched a project on April 6, 2023, that he had already launched on November 20, 2018.

This is after Alego Usonga Member of Parliament Samuel Atandi pointed out a road project in Nyandarua that was launched when Ruto was deputy president.

“CS Kipchumba Murkomen is of course one of the top cabinet secretaries in the KK regime. A brilliant mind whose approval process took less than a minute in Parliament. However his action of relaunching one road in Nyandarua County, a second time is sacrilegious. Waziri, ni nini? (CS, what is happening?),” posed Alego Usonga Member of Parliament Honorable Samuel Atandi.

In response to the lawmaker, Murkomen said the Kenya Kwanza regime was restarting all the projects halted when the handshake occurred between former president Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio leader Raila Odinga in 2018.

“Mhesh we are restarting all the road projects that were abandoned by the handshake administration especially those abandoned because the then DP Ruto had launched them,” explained CS Murkomen.

His statement was backed by that of State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed who said the relaunch of the project was part of the ongoing efforts to complete all stalled projects in the country.

“During last year's election campaigns, President Ruto promised to complete all stalled projects, including roads. During the ‘Handshake’ (2018-2022), many projects he launched were deliberately denied funding even though they were in the government's programme,” stated Mohamed.

“This was to frustrate the then Deputy President and his bid for the presidency. Today, it's evident that the architects of these schemes that they thought would frustrate President Ruto, ultimately hurt the people, the economy and Kenya,” Mohamed added.

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed
State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed

Mohammed went on to add that, by launching the road for the second time the president is fulfilling the promises he made to the electorate during the campaign period.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

ADVERTISEMENT

