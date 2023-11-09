CS Kindiki says Haiti mission will cost Sh90B, here are sources of the money

Speaking to members of the committee on Thursday, November 9, CS Kindiki revealed that the overall budget for sending troops to Haiti would be $600 million (Sh90 billion).

He said that this budget would be enough for only one year, pending a review of the outcome of the operation by the United Nations.

“That involves money for preparing the forces, kitting them, them transporting them, sustaining them their logistics, communications, food, allowances and all that goes with that and also bringing them back home at the end of the mission,” CS Kindiki said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki in Parliament before the National Assembly and Senate Committees on National Security, Defence and Foreign Relation on November 9, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

He clarified that the 1,000 officers will be ferried to Haiti in batches and every phase will have proper pre-deployment planning.

He said that the resources for the mission will be mobilised from among the member states of the United Nations.

“Unless all the resources are mobilised and availed our troops will not leave the country,” the Cabinet Secretary said.

As the ministry waits for the resources and Parliamentary approval, the National Police Services is in the process of identifying and doing the necessary procedures in preparing officers for the mission.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CS said that Kenya expects to be reimbursed for the costs that are already being incurred in preparing the troops, which is about Sh241 million.

Kindiki assured the committee that the deployment would not compromise domestic security.

“We have made arrangements to ensure that we do not disrupt any of the ongoing programs, especially with regard to sensitive security operations around complex criminal activities in our country and therefore our assurance is that we have taken great detail to make sure that we do not affect our internal security operations through these deployments and the inspector General of police and service commanders have assured the National Security Council that everything will go on as planned,” he said.

During the meeting, Police IG Japhet Koome said that the Haiti operation will be led by high-ranking police officers.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki and IG Japhet Koome in Parliament before the National Assembly and Senate Committees on National Security, Defence and Foreign Relation on November 9, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The operation shall have a headquarter team and formed up units.

Headquarters team

The headquarter team shall assume overall command of the mission and will be headed by an officer not below the rank of inspector general and assistant inspector general.

The chief of personnel, chief of staff and chief of logistics for the mission shall be officers in the rank of commissioner of police.

The headquarter team will also have an intelligence wing, investigators and other support and technical teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Formed up units

The formed up police units will have five leaders in the rank of superintendent of police, as well as five commanders from a similar rank.

There will also be support service officers, intelligence officers, operations officers, liaison officers, duty officers from the rank of assistant superintendent of police.

The mission will have five platoon commanders, 25 chief inspectors and their deputies, 25 platoon sergeants and senior sergeants, 135 section commanders, and 655 constables.

United Nations Security Council backs Kenya-led mission to Haiti

ADVERTISEMENT

The United Nations Security Council authorized the deployment of the Multinational Security Support Mission to Haiti, headed by Kenya, for an initial period of 12 months.

The mission will work in close cooperation and coordination with the Government of Haiti to address the increasing violence, criminal activities, and human rights abuses and violations that undermine the peace, stability, and security of Haiti and the region.

The UN Security Council called on Member States and regional organizations to contribute personnel, equipment, and necessary financial and logistic resources based on the mission’s urgent needs.

Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

The council also called on the mission to establish an oversight mechanism to prevent human rights violations or abuses and to ensure that the planning and conduct of operations during deployment will be in accordance with applicable international law.