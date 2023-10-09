The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
7 qualifications for Kenyan troops embarking on Haiti mission

Fabian Simiyu

The government will recruit 1,000 police officers for a peacekeeping mission in Haiti

In a significant move towards international peacekeeping efforts, Kenya has initiated the selection process for police officers to be deployed on a peace mission to Haiti.

The mission follows the authorisation of multinational security support (MSS) by the United Nations Security Council.

According to a circular dated October 7, platoons within the General Service Unit (GSU) have been instructed to submit names of officers for consideration in the mission.

Kenyan Quick Reaction Force
READ: China, Russia share opinion on Kenya-led security mission in Haiti

Each platoon is tasked with nominating two police constables and a corporal who meet specific criteria.

To qualify for consideration, officers must be between the ages of 20 and 40, with a minimum of five years of service and not more than two convictions, with the last conviction occurring no less than six months ago.

Proficiency in English, firearm handling skills, and proven shooting abilities are also prerequisites.

Additionally, officers must be physically, mentally, and medically fit and demonstrate clear command and control.

The specialist category of officers includes 35 drivers and eight mechanics, with further requirements for signalers, chaplains, counselors, and drone operators.

Specialists must be aged between 20 and 40 and have served in the police service for at least two years.

Selected officers will undergo joint training at a designated camp in preparation for deployment, scheduled for January.

The mission, which is set to last for a year, will see Kenya contribute over 1,000 officers. The United Nations Security Council plans to review the mission after nine months.

Kenya's involvement in the mission aligns with a multinational effort to support the Haitian National Police in addressing the deteriorating security situation in Haiti.

The United States government has pledged significant support, contributing approximately Sh29 billion, with assistance in intelligence, airlifts, communications, and medical services.

The recruitment process is now underway, with a commitment to upholding stringent criteria to ensure the success of the mission.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

ADVERTISEMENT

