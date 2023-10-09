7 qualifications for Kenyan troops embarking on Haiti mission

The mission follows the authorisation of multinational security support (MSS) by the United Nations Security Council.

According to a circular dated October 7, platoons within the General Service Unit (GSU) have been instructed to submit names of officers for consideration in the mission.

Each platoon is tasked with nominating two police constables and a corporal who meet specific criteria.

To qualify for consideration, officers must be between the ages of 20 and 40, with a minimum of five years of service and not more than two convictions, with the last conviction occurring no less than six months ago.

Proficiency in English, firearm handling skills, and proven shooting abilities are also prerequisites.

Additionally, officers must be physically, mentally, and medically fit and demonstrate clear command and control.

The specialist category of officers includes 35 drivers and eight mechanics, with further requirements for signalers, chaplains, counselors, and drone operators.

Specialists must be aged between 20 and 40 and have served in the police service for at least two years.

Selected officers will undergo joint training at a designated camp in preparation for deployment, scheduled for January.

How long will the mission last?

The mission, which is set to last for a year, will see Kenya contribute over 1,000 officers. The United Nations Security Council plans to review the mission after nine months.

Kenya's involvement in the mission aligns with a multinational effort to support the Haitian National Police in addressing the deteriorating security situation in Haiti.

The United States government has pledged significant support, contributing approximately Sh29 billion, with assistance in intelligence, airlifts, communications, and medical services.