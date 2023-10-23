The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Details of CS Linturi's warning letter to Gov Kawira over Sh29M project

Denis Mwangi

CS Mithika Linturi backs impeachment plans against Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza

Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi during a meeting at State House, Nairobi
Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi during a meeting at State House, Nairobi

The political tensions in Meru County are set to continue heating up after Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi publicly commended Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) for drafting a motion aimed at impeaching Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

This will be the second time the County Assembly will be seeking to oust Governor Kawira after the last attempt was revoked by the Senate in December 2022.

CS Linturi, during a function over the weekend Meru, accused the county boss of incompetence and unwarranted interference in the Ministry of Agriculture.

The crux of the matter lies in Governor Mwangaza's alleged meddling in the affairs of the Ministry of Agriculture, particularly concerning the Muthara market—a project funded by the national government.

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza with Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi in a meeting on December 20, 2022
Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza with Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi in a meeting on December 20, 2022

CS Linturi took a stand against what he perceived as a breach of procedural norms and a failure on the part of the governor to comprehend her duties.

During his address, the Agriculture CS said the county government had failed to collaborate with the ministry in the distribution of cotton and sunflower seeds to farmers.

This interference, according to the CS, has not only hindered ongoing projects but also underscored Governor Mwangaza's alleged incompetence in understanding the intricacies of her role.

A pivotal piece of evidence presented by the CS is a letter addressed to Governor Mwangaza.

In the letter, CS Linturi expressed his displeasure over the rebranding of the multi-million Muthara market.

In a letter to Governor Mwangaza, the CS said, "The Construction of Muthara Marketing Shed is a National Government project funded by the Government of Kenya and African Development Bank (AfDB)."

The document goes on to reveal that the construction contract, valued at Sh29,737,658, was signed in August 2022.

The project reached substantial completion on June 28, 2023, with the initial handing over for the marketing shed taking place on September 13, 2023.

However, the CS contended that the marketing shed is yet to be officially commissioned by the Ministry, making Governor Mwangaza's rebranding of the infrastructure procedurally questionable.

The letter concludes with a stern advisory, urging the governor to leave the market infrastructure in its current state.

The unfolding saga has captured the attention of Meru residents, who now witness their political leaders engaging in a high-stakes battle.

Governor Kawira Mwangaza at the Senate for the hearing of her impeachment on December 27, 2022
Governor Kawira Mwangaza at the Senate for the hearing of her impeachment on December 27, 2022

As the impeachment motion takes center stage, the residents anxiously await a resolution that could potentially reshape the leadership and governance of their county.

The ramifications of this political drama extend beyond Meru's borders, as it highlights the delicate balance between regional and national interests.

The national government's investment in the Muthara market project adds a layer of complexity to the situation.

In the coming weeks, Meru County will be a crucible of political debate and deliberation, as the MCAs prepare to oust Governor Mwangaza.

The outcome of this impeachment motion will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on Meru's political history, shaping the perceptions of its residents towards the governance and leadership of their county.

