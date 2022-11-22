Why Kawira Mwangaza could be the shortest-serving governor

The motion of impeachment has been tabled by Abogeta West Member of county assembly Dennis Kiogora who has accused the county boss of abuse of office and gross violation of the different national and county laws.

Kiogora in his motion said the acts by the governor have subjected the county to shame and ridicule and her appointments have created an unconducive work environment for the county employees.

“The governor has been involved in a number of acts that have exposed the office of the governor, the county assembly and its leadership to national shame, embarrassment and ridicule,” Kiogora said.

Among the laws, the governor is said to have flaunted include the Employment act, Leadership and integrity act, Public officers appointments act and the Public finance management act.

The impeachment which has since received 67 out of 69 backing from the MCAs is expected to be debated later today.

On October 19, MCAs walked out of an address by Governor Mwangaza in protest.

The MCAs addressed the media after the protest, accusing the governor of being hostile to them, with a few saying that her officers had humiliated them.

They said the walkout was a retaliation against the county chief, whom they said, had rejected calls by MCAs to meet and discuss how to work together.

“As an assembly consisting of 69 members, we have resolved not to listen to the governor's address. The reason is that we have sought an audience with the governor for the last two weeks, seeking to have a sitting with her so that we can discuss the way forward on how we are going to work for the people of Meru, which has been to no avail," said one of the legislators.