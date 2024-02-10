The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Aden Duale's brother lands new government job

Charles Ouma

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale's brother Abdi Bare Duale was appointed to a new government job on Friday, February 9, 2024.

File image of Defence CS Aden Duale with President William Ruto and Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen
File image of Defence CS Aden Duale with President William Ruto and Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale’s younger brother Abdi Bare Duale has landed another government job in the latest round of government appointments.

Recommended articles

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen picked Abdi to chair the Kenya Railways Corporation board.

The appointment which took effect immediately was made via a Gazette Notice dated Friday, February 9, 2024 will see Abdi serve for three years.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 4(a) of the Kenya Railway Corporation Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport appoints Abdi Bare Duale to be the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Railways Corporation, for three (3) years, with effect from February 9, 2024," reads the notice in part.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Why Ex-Treasury CS Henry Rotich rejected Ruto's appointment & the job he wants

Until yesterday’s appointment, Abdi served as the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO) board chair, a position he held for a year.

File image of Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen with his Defence counterpart, Aden Duale
File image of Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen with his Defence counterpart, Aden Duale Pulse Live Kenya

His previous appointment at KETRACO which was to run for three years was revoked by President William Ruto, paving the way for the appointment made by CS Murkomen.

Muhumed Abdi Mohamed was appointed to replace Abdi at KETRACO.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In exercise of the powers conferred by paragraph 3 (a) of the Articles of Association of the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited, and section 6 (1) (a) of the State Corporations Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoints Muhumed Abdi Mohamed to be the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited, for three (3) years, with effect from February 9, 2024.

"The appointment of Abdi Bare Duale is revoked.” Added the Gazette notice.

Abdi Bare Duale's career in government under Uhuru and Ruto

Abdi Bare Duale has had a career spanning several years in government, serving both under retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and the current administration led by President William Ruto.

He served at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) board for a year after his appointment by the then Treasury CS Henry Rotich in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT
Abdi Bare Duale
Abdi Bare Duale Pulse Live Kenya

The appointment was revoked a year later by the then President Uhuru Kenyatta and Abdi was subsequently appointed to Kenya Leather Development Council to serve as the board's chair.

His career in government has also seen him serve as a board member of the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS).

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nation Media Group’s bold statement on attack after exposing government failures

Nation Media Group’s bold statement on attack after exposing government failures

Aden Duale's brother lands new government job

Aden Duale's brother lands new government job

Monica Kimani's family speaks after court acquitted Maribe & found Jowie Irungu guilty

Monica Kimani's family speaks after court acquitted Maribe & found Jowie Irungu guilty

Why Ex-Treasury CS Henry Rotich rejected Ruto's appointment & the job he wants

Why Ex-Treasury CS Henry Rotich rejected Ruto's appointment & the job he wants

Babu Owino lands appointment in international university

Babu Owino lands appointment in international university

5 high-profile cases presided over by Justice Grace Nzioka

5 high-profile cases presided over by Justice Grace Nzioka

World's largest floating campus docks in Mombasa for the 3rd time

World's largest floating campus docks in Mombasa for the 3rd time

Jacque Maribe & Jowie Irungu's reactions to Monica Kimani murder judgement [VIDEOS]

Jacque Maribe & Jowie Irungu's reactions to Monica Kimani murder judgement [VIDEOS]

Judge finds Jowie Irungu guilty of Monica Kimani's murder [Live Blog]
Live

Judge finds Jowie Irungu guilty of Monica Kimani's murder [Live Blog]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto

Ruto addresses Embakasi gas explosion, lists government officials to be sacked

Images of an explosion that occurred in Embakasi, Nairobi on February 1, 2023

Embakasi gas explosion: Plant owner denies operating a filling plant

A Nairobi 'mama mboga' shocks netizens after she delivered Sh6 million cash to Pastor Ezekiel Odero for assistance

Nairobi woman delivers mysterious Sh6M cash to Pastor Ezekiel

DCI publishes photos of suspects wanted in connection

DCI arrests NEMA bosses & launches manhunt for 5 fugitives over Embakasi gas tragedy