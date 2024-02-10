Aden Duale's brother lands new government job

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen picked Abdi to chair the Kenya Railways Corporation board.

The appointment which took effect immediately was made via a Gazette Notice dated Friday, February 9, 2024 will see Abdi serve for three years.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 4(a) of the Kenya Railway Corporation Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport appoints Abdi Bare Duale to be the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Railways Corporation, for three (3) years, with effect from February 9, 2024," reads the notice in part.

Until yesterday’s appointment, Abdi served as the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO) board chair, a position he held for a year.

His previous appointment at KETRACO which was to run for three years was revoked by President William Ruto, paving the way for the appointment made by CS Murkomen.

Muhumed Abdi Mohamed was appointed to replace Abdi at KETRACO.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by paragraph 3 (a) of the Articles of Association of the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited, and section 6 (1) (a) of the State Corporations Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoints Muhumed Abdi Mohamed to be the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited, for three (3) years, with effect from February 9, 2024.

"The appointment of Abdi Bare Duale is revoked.” Added the Gazette notice.

Abdi Bare Duale's career in government under Uhuru and Ruto

Abdi Bare Duale has had a career spanning several years in government, serving both under retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and the current administration led by President William Ruto.

He served at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) board for a year after his appointment by the then Treasury CS Henry Rotich in 2017.

The appointment was revoked a year later by the then President Uhuru Kenyatta and Abdi was subsequently appointed to Kenya Leather Development Council to serve as the board's chair.