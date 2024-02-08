Ruto appoints former CS Henry Rotich

Rotich will be serving in the Executive Office of the President following his appointment on February 8, 2024

This appointment brings Rotich back into the limelight of Kenya's economic planning and policy formulation, marking a new chapter in his career after his tenure at the National Treasury.

As a senior advisor on fiscal affairs and budget policy, Rotich will hold a pivotal role in advising the president on matters pertaining to fiscal policies and budget management.

Former CS Henry Rotich Pulse Live Kenya

One key responsibility involves the development and analysis of the budget. This entails assessing the financial implications of proposed policies, scrutinizing government revenues and expenditures, and forecasting deficits and debt levels.

Such analyses provide the foundation for informed decision-making regarding budget allocations and fiscal priorities.

Additionally, he will also be expected to conduct economic evaluations to gauge the impact of various fiscal measures on the overall economic landscape.

In 2019, Rotich found himself at the center of a high-profile legal battle that spanned several years, originating from allegations of corruption related to the construction of two dams; Arror and Kimwarer.

This case, which highlighted issues of fiscal mismanagement and corruption within high levels of government, eventually led to Rotich's acquittal in 2023.

The Origin of the Case

The case against Henry Rotich stemmed from the controversial handling of contracts for the construction of the Kimwarer and Arror dams in Kenya's Rift Valley.

In 2019, Rotich was charged alongside other senior officials for their alleged involvement in the misuse of public funds allocated for these projects.

Pulse Live Kenya

Legal Proceedings

Following the charges, Rotich pleaded not guilty to all counts of corruption, financial misconduct, and abuse of office. The case attracted significant public attention, highlighting the government's efforts to combat corruption within its ranks.

Rotich's role as the Treasury Cabinet Secretary placed him in a particularly sensitive position, given his responsibility for managing the country's financial resources.

The legal proceedings were complex and drawn out, involving detailed examinations of contracts, financial transactions, and procurement processes.

Acquittal

After several years of legal battles, Henry Rotich was acquitted of all charges. The court's decision was based on the evaluation of evidence presented during the trial, where it was determined that the prosecution failed to provide sufficient proof to convict Rotich beyond a reasonable doubt.

The acquittal was seen by some as a vindication of Rotich's innocence, while others viewed it as a missed opportunity to hold a high-ranking official accountable for corruption.

Aftermath and Implications

The acquittal of Henry Rotich had significant implications for Kenya's political and economic landscape.

It raised questions about the effectiveness of the country's judicial system in handling cases of high-level corruption and the challenges of prosecuting individuals in positions of power.

