The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto appoints former CS Henry Rotich

Denis Mwangi

Former Treasury CS Henry Rotich makes a comeback in government after President Ruto's appointment

President William Ruto and former Treasury CS Henry Rotich
President William Ruto and former Treasury CS Henry Rotich

President William Ruto has appointed former Treasury CS Henry Rotich as the Senior Advisor on Fiscal Affairs and Budget Policy.

Recommended articles

Rotich will be serving in the Executive Office of the President following his appointment on February 8, 2024

This appointment brings Rotich back into the limelight of Kenya's economic planning and policy formulation, marking a new chapter in his career after his tenure at the National Treasury.

As a senior advisor on fiscal affairs and budget policy, Rotich will hold a pivotal role in advising the president on matters pertaining to fiscal policies and budget management.

ADVERTISEMENT
Former CS Henry Rotich
Former CS Henry Rotich Former CS Henry Rotich Pulse Live Kenya

One key responsibility involves the development and analysis of the budget. This entails assessing the financial implications of proposed policies, scrutinizing government revenues and expenditures, and forecasting deficits and debt levels.

Such analyses provide the foundation for informed decision-making regarding budget allocations and fiscal priorities.

Additionally, he will also be expected to conduct economic evaluations to gauge the impact of various fiscal measures on the overall economic landscape.

In 2019, Rotich found himself at the center of a high-profile legal battle that spanned several years, originating from allegations of corruption related to the construction of two dams; Arror and Kimwarer.

ADVERTISEMENT

This case, which highlighted issues of fiscal mismanagement and corruption within high levels of government, eventually led to Rotich's acquittal in 2023.

The case against Henry Rotich stemmed from the controversial handling of contracts for the construction of the Kimwarer and Arror dams in Kenya's Rift Valley.

In 2019, Rotich was charged alongside other senior officials for their alleged involvement in the misuse of public funds allocated for these projects.

Former Treasury CS Henry Rotich and former PS Kamau Thugge during a past court appearance
Former Treasury CS Henry Rotich and former PS Kamau Thugge during a past court appearance Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Following the charges, Rotich pleaded not guilty to all counts of corruption, financial misconduct, and abuse of office. The case attracted significant public attention, highlighting the government's efforts to combat corruption within its ranks.

Rotich's role as the Treasury Cabinet Secretary placed him in a particularly sensitive position, given his responsibility for managing the country's financial resources.

The legal proceedings were complex and drawn out, involving detailed examinations of contracts, financial transactions, and procurement processes.

ADVERTISEMENT

After several years of legal battles, Henry Rotich was acquitted of all charges. The court's decision was based on the evaluation of evidence presented during the trial, where it was determined that the prosecution failed to provide sufficient proof to convict Rotich beyond a reasonable doubt.

The acquittal was seen by some as a vindication of Rotich's innocence, while others viewed it as a missed opportunity to hold a high-ranking official accountable for corruption.

The acquittal of Henry Rotich had significant implications for Kenya's political and economic landscape.

It raised questions about the effectiveness of the country's judicial system in handling cases of high-level corruption and the challenges of prosecuting individuals in positions of power.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Rotich, the acquittal allowed him to resume his professional life, culminating in his appointment as the Senior Advisor on Fiscal Affairs and Budget Policy by President William Ruto.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

KUCCPS opens portal for 2023 KCSE candidates to pick courses [How to apply]

KUCCPS opens portal for 2023 KCSE candidates to pick courses [How to apply]

Maribe & Jowie agree to expedited judgment in Monica Kimani case set for Friday

Maribe & Jowie agree to expedited judgment in Monica Kimani case set for Friday

Ruto appoints former CS Henry Rotich

Ruto appoints former CS Henry Rotich

CS Owalo appointed to prestigious ITU Global Digital Innovation Board

CS Owalo appointed to prestigious ITU Global Digital Innovation Board

Deceased Embu teacher directs lady who rejected his proposal to bury him on Valentine's

Deceased Embu teacher directs lady who rejected his proposal to bury him on Valentine's

Why vodka/whisky is a good first-aid to avoid blindness caused by illicit brews

Why vodka/whisky is a good first-aid to avoid blindness caused by illicit brews

Kenyans react after Charlene Ruto's 'lazy youth' comments on National TV

Kenyans react after Charlene Ruto's 'lazy youth' comments on National TV

Trick murder suspect used to escape Muthaiga Police cells a day to court hearing

Trick murder suspect used to escape Muthaiga Police cells a day to court hearing

High Court suspends payment of school fees via eCitizen

High Court suspends payment of school fees via eCitizen

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Explosions were reported a few minutes after midnight on Thursday today at a gas plant near Skyline Estate in Embakasi, Nairobi .

Embakasi explosion: Gov't announces free rent & cash transfers for affected families

President William Ruto

Ruto addresses Embakasi gas explosion, lists government officials to be sacked

Images of an explosion that occurred in Embakasi, Nairobi on February 1, 2023

Embakasi gas explosion: Plant owner denies operating a filling plant

A Nairobi 'mama mboga' shocks netizens after she delivered Sh6 million cash to Pastor Ezekiel Odero for assistance

Nairobi woman delivers mysterious Sh6M cash to Pastor Ezekiel