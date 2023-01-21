Details of the new government role given to dancing Kisumu Chief John Migun

Migun who is aged 38 has been tasked with promoting Huduma Center services while still executing his role as an administrator.

In his first assignment, the administrator was filmed at Kisumu Headquarters Building in Milimani sensitizing the public on the government services provided at the Huduma Centre and operational hours.

A video seen by pulselive.co.ke news desk shows that administrator donning a branded shirt and dancing alongside other Huduma Center officials.

Donning a Huduma Center-branded shirt, the administrator announced the operating hours of the facilities, the services that can be accessed and urging Kenyans to seek various government services.

“Sasa watu nguyaz, mabazuu na mayutman, services sasa ni saa moja asubuhi hadi saa moja jioni. Unatoka job, colle, ama works zako zingine unaingia Huduma center, na baada ya hiyo saa majo unaenda kutulia (Greetings my people and the youth, services are now available here from 7 am until 7 pm. After leaving your workplace, college or other engagements, you can head to our Huduma centres, and after that, you go and relax,” said Mr Migun in sheng while targeting the youth.

Pulse Live Kenya

Migun became an internet sensation after his dancing video captured during an undercover investigations went viral.

"We went to have late lunch then we entered there where we were conducting some undercover investigations.

“Since the video went viral, many people have been coming to my office to give important information on security matters,” Migun stated.