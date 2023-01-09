Any social media usser has highly likely come across the viral video of a man captured in a joint entertainment dancing to Brandy Maina’s 'Kuna Kuna' hit jam.
Story of Kisumu sub-chief in viral dancing video
Ogilo is a local administrator in Kisumu county where he is born and bred
The video which has had netizens all joyed at how the man was enjoying the moment has seen the man come out and reveal events leading to the now famous video.
Speaking to Citizen TV, John Ogilo Migun the man in the video revealed that he is an assistant chief of the Northern sublocation of Kisumu.
Ogilo, also known as ‘baby’, revealed that he had gone to enjoy late lunch only for the tune to play and found himself up dancing to it.
Unawares, Ogilo was being recorded by another reveller who was amused by his dancing skills.
“The video was not planned. During our undercover mission, I heard the song and since I love it I began dancing and that's when a random person recorded me and the video went viral,” he said.
The sub-location administrator said the video going viral has made easy his job as he now more relatable with many youths.
“The video has really helped me relate with many youth, I am now not a new person to them easily,” the man said.
Born and bred in Kisumu Ogilo said this was not the first time he was trending as he has in the past been in the limelight as a basketball coach.
“I have been trending previously but through basketball, since I am an international basketball coach,” he stated.
Asked whether he wanted anything to change after the video, the sub-chief said he was happy with his job and was proud of what he was doing.
