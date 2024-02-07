The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Daniel Moi's 14-year-old grandson desperately seeks Sh2.5M surgery funds

Lynet Okumu

The grandson of Former President Daniel Moi pleads with Kenyans to help him raise money for his upcoming surgery

Jonathan Toroitich Moi who died in Nakuru on April 19, 2019
Jonathan Toroitich Moi who died in Nakuru on April 19, 2019

Gift Moi, the 14-year-old grandson of former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi, is facing a medical crisis that requires urgent attention.

Recommended articles

Gift's mother, Faith Milkah Moi, recently made a heartfelt appeal to the Kenyan public for assistance in raising the required funds for her son's medical surgery.

Gift Moi was diagnosed with a cyst on his left upper jaw two years ago, a condition that necessitates surgical intervention.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wife to the late Jonathan Moi, Faith Milkah Moi
Wife to the late Jonathan Moi, Faith Milkah Moi Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the urgency of the situation, the family has been unable to gather the necessary funds for the surgery, which was initially scheduled for January 4, 2024.

Financial constraints forced the postponement of the surgery, compelling Faith Moi to seek assistance through legal channels.

Faith, who is contesting the division of the family estate, expressed her distress over the inability to finance her son's critical medical procedure.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement provided by her lawyer, Duncan Okatch, Faith Moi outlined the challenges she has faced in securing the funds for Gift's surgery amidst the ongoing legal proceedings regarding the family's estate.

Wife to the late Jonathan Moi, Faith Milkah Moi
Wife to the late Jonathan Moi, Faith Milkah Moi Pulse Live Kenya

The executor of the will, responsible for overseeing the distribution of the estate, has reportedly failed to disclose the full extent of the late President Moi's assets, prolonging the legal proceedings and delaying Gift's surgery.

The case, which has been pending in court for over a year, highlights the urgency of addressing Gift's medical needs.

Faith Moi has taken steps to raise funds by creating a Pay bill account and appealing to well-wishers for financial contributions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The total cost of Gift's medical expenses is estimated at Sh2.5 million, prompting Faith to seek both financial assistance and emotional support from the public.

Wife to the late Jonathan Moi, Faith Milkah Moi
Wife to the late Jonathan Moi, Faith Milkah Moi Pulse Live Kenya

The renowned Safari Rally driver is also urging the court to intervene and compel the executor to release the funds required for her son's surgery, scheduled for February 16.

Faith Moi's pursuit of assistance for her son is compounded by the loss of Gift's father, Jonathan Moi, who passed away from cancer in 2019.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Daniel Moi's 14-year-old grandson desperately seeks Sh2.5M surgery funds

Daniel Moi's 14-year-old grandson desperately seeks Sh2.5M surgery funds

Kenyans overpower armed GSU officer linked to supermarket & student robberies

Kenyans overpower armed GSU officer linked to supermarket & student robberies

Show us your ways - Netizens react as Senator Khalwale introduces his 3 wives

Show us your ways - Netizens react as Senator Khalwale introduces his 3 wives

Tahidi High star brings magistrate to tears with early Valentine's surprise [Video]

Tahidi High star brings magistrate to tears with early Valentine's surprise [Video]

Nairobi woman delivers mysterious Sh6M cash to Pastor Ezekiel

Nairobi woman delivers mysterious Sh6M cash to Pastor Ezekiel

DCI arrests NEMA bosses & launches manhunt for 5 fugitives over Embakasi gas tragedy

DCI arrests NEMA bosses & launches manhunt for 5 fugitives over Embakasi gas tragedy

3 ripple-effects of King Charles' health update

3 ripple-effects of King Charles' health update

King Charles III diagnosed with cancer [Full Details]

King Charles III diagnosed with cancer [Full Details]

Embakasi residents stage mass exodus after concerns of fresh gas leak

Embakasi residents stage mass exodus after concerns of fresh gas leak

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Explosions were reported a few minutes after midnight on Thursday today at a gas plant near Skyline Estate in Embakasi, Nairobi .

Embakasi explosion: Gov't announces free rent & cash transfers for affected families

President William Ruto

Ruto addresses Embakasi gas explosion, lists government officials to be sacked

Images of an explosion that occurred in Embakasi, Nairobi on February 1, 2023

Embakasi gas explosion: Plant owner denies operating a filling plant

A Nairobi 'mama mboga' shocks netizens after she delivered Sh6 million cash to Pastor Ezekiel Odero for assistance

Nairobi woman delivers mysterious Sh6M cash to Pastor Ezekiel