Gift Moi, the 14-year-old grandson of former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi, is facing a medical crisis that requires urgent attention.
Daniel Moi's 14-year-old grandson desperately seeks Sh2.5M surgery funds
The grandson of Former President Daniel Moi pleads with Kenyans to help him raise money for his upcoming surgery
Gift's mother, Faith Milkah Moi, recently made a heartfelt appeal to the Kenyan public for assistance in raising the required funds for her son's medical surgery.
Gift Moi's medical condition & financial struggles
Gift Moi was diagnosed with a cyst on his left upper jaw two years ago, a condition that necessitates surgical intervention.
Despite the urgency of the situation, the family has been unable to gather the necessary funds for the surgery, which was initially scheduled for January 4, 2024.
Financial constraints forced the postponement of the surgery, compelling Faith Moi to seek assistance through legal channels.
Faith, who is contesting the division of the family estate, expressed her distress over the inability to finance her son's critical medical procedure.
Legal proceedings and financial appeals
In a statement provided by her lawyer, Duncan Okatch, Faith Moi outlined the challenges she has faced in securing the funds for Gift's surgery amidst the ongoing legal proceedings regarding the family's estate.
The executor of the will, responsible for overseeing the distribution of the estate, has reportedly failed to disclose the full extent of the late President Moi's assets, prolonging the legal proceedings and delaying Gift's surgery.
The case, which has been pending in court for over a year, highlights the urgency of addressing Gift's medical needs.
Faith Moi has taken steps to raise funds by creating a Pay bill account and appealing to well-wishers for financial contributions.
The total cost of Gift's medical expenses is estimated at Sh2.5 million, prompting Faith to seek both financial assistance and emotional support from the public.
The renowned Safari Rally driver is also urging the court to intervene and compel the executor to release the funds required for her son's surgery, scheduled for February 16.
Remembering Jonathan Moi
Faith Moi's pursuit of assistance for her son is compounded by the loss of Gift's father, Jonathan Moi, who passed away from cancer in 2019.
