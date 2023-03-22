Kenyan dad dies hours after Facebook farewell to friends & family

His wife Florence Odege told the media that the love of her life breathed his last as she held on to him.

“For all who have been with me in this journey to make sure Danny feels better, I thank you all..unfortunately, he didn't make it...he passed on yesterday at 22:00 late at night...I still need your support to help me in the farewell of Danny Miles,” his wife said in a post.

Through his social media account, Danny, an aspiring musician, had kept Kenyans updated about his illness, which in his last days seemed to have taken a toll on him.

“It attacked again and I really suffocated. Whatever Happens, I Belong to God,” Danny said in a post a day before his death.

His story went viral on social media in January after a post in which he asked Safaricom to help take care of his young daughter was widely shared.

After the post many well-wishers contributed to his medical expenses including buying him an oxygen concentrator to support his breathing since the illness has damaged his lungs, making it difficult to breathe.

In his message to the telco, Miles said he had been saving to take his family on a vacation but had since used all the money for his treatment and was living at the mercy of well-wishers.

“My young daughter Britney Dova is still young she has not started school yet. I was planning but I am sorry I have failed as a dad," read part of the post.