Data Commissioner issues protocol for politicians after data breach

The Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) has taken decisive action to protect the privacy of certain political leaders following a leak of their personal information.

The ODPC has confirmed a worrying trend where personal details, including names, telephone numbers, locations, and even family members' information, have been consolidated and shared on social media platforms without consent.

"This practice is a clear violation of the affected individuals' rights to privacy as enshrined in Article 31 of the Constitution of Kenya," the Data Commissioner stated in a recent announcement.

"Additionally, it contravenes the provisions of the Data Protection Act, 2019, and its attendant regulations," added the data commissioner.



The Data Protection Act, 2019, was established to ensure the protection of personal data and to regulate the processing of personal information by both public and private entities.

It mandates that data should not be shared or processed without the explicit consent of the individuals concerned, a principle that has been blatantly disregarded in these recent instances.

The ODPC has strongly advised the public to cease sharing any personal information that could infringe on the privacy rights of individuals.

"We urge all members of the public to refrain from further sharing of personal information which infringes on individuals' rights to privacy," the statement emphasised.

This directive is aimed at curbing the spread of unauthorized personal data and upholding the integrity of individuals' private information.

A Kenyan using their phone

Furthermore, the ODPC has provided a clear channel for those whose privacy has been compromised to seek redress.

"We encourage any member of the public whose privacy has been violated to file a complaint via complaint@odpc.go.ke," the Office recommended.