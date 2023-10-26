The sports category has moved to a new website.

Date set for Ruto's 2nd State of The Nation Address in Parliament

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto to give his 2nd State of The Nation Address

President William Ruto arriving in Parliament for his maiden address on September 29, 2022
President William Ruto is set to present the 2023 State of the Nation address in a joint session of Parliament on November 9, 2023.

This will be his second State of the Nation address since he was sworn in as president in September 2022.

President Ruto's 2023 State of the Nation address is expected to cover a wide range of issues, including the economy, security, healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

It is also expected to outline his administration's plans for the future and how it intends to address the challenges facing the country.

President William Ruto arrives at Parliament Buildings for his maiden address on September 29, 2022
In his opening remarks, President Ruto commended Members of Parliament for their election and emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration for effective oversight of resources and service delivery.

He urged lawmakers not to disappoint their constituents, highlighting the need to raise the bar in accountability and service to the nation.

Recognizing the diverse constitutional mandates of the National Assembly and Senate, the President called for cooperation in enacting progressive legislation.

He emphasized the importance of re-establishing and realigning the National Government

President William Ruto in Parliament for his maiden address on September 29, 2022
Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) within constitutional provisions and the establishment of the Senate Oversight Fund.

This move was motivated by the recent Supreme Court ruling deeming the Constituency Development Fund Act, 2013 unconstitutional.

President Ruto outlined a transformational agenda, including the overhaul of the country's social security infrastructure for greater inclusivity.

Addressing national debt concerns, he detailed measures to stimulate the economy without increasing borrowing, such as promoting domestic saving and reducing recurrent expenditure.

In a display of fiscal responsibility, the President directed the National Treasury to review the 2022/2023 budget, aiming to cut Sh300 billion from non-essential projections.

He also announced a national savings drive to encourage the informal sector to establish retirement health plans, aligning with the goal of achieving Universal Health Coverage.

