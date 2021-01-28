Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe has revealed that there's impending punishment for defiant party members.

Speaking during an interview on Thursday, the party official stated that the first to be punished will be errant nominated senators.

He further named senators Millie Omanga, Isaac Mwaura and Mary Yiane as the likely first victims of the clean-up.

The vice chairman stated that he has been pushing the Jubilee party leader - the President - to punish the errant members to enforce respect for his office.

"The National Management Committee is in talks with Political Parties Registrar to give recommendations on senators Millicent Omanga, Isaac Mwaura and Mary Yiane who are supporting other parties.

"I told the President that discipline, law and order are needed in this party because if you allow these people to continue, there will be lawlessness. Nowhere on earth will you ever hear a sitting President being abused as it’s being done now," he stated.

Murathe further revealed that the Hustler versus Dynasty narrative is one of the reasons why President Uhuru Kenyatta has convened the Sagana meeting over the weekend.