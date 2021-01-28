Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has said the Saturday meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mt. Kenya leaders is only for leaders allied to the Kieleweke side of the political divide.

He stated that no leader associated with the Tanga Tanga side has been invited for the Mt. Kenya leaders meeting set for Saturday at the Sagana State Lodge.

He added that it is the continuation of the petty and narrow-minded agenda of people who have taken the Head of State hostage, as he called on Kenyans to disregard the meeting.

“Dear ladies and gentlemen of the media. The so-called Mt Kenya meeting in Sagana is a Kieleweke meeting. Tanga Tanga MPs have not been invited. It's just another continuation of the petty and parochial, narrow agenda of the people who have taken Uhuru Kenyatta hostage. Treat it with the contempt it deserves,” said Moses Kuria who is one of the Tanga Tanga allied MPs.

Sagana meeting

The Gatundu South legislator’s words came following reports that President Uhuru Kenyatta has summoned leaders from the Mt Kenya region for a special meeting at the Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri.

The meeting is set to address the divisions in the Mt Kenya region over the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is reportedly planning to use the meeting to solidify his support base in the region.