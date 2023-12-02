David Ndii explains why UDA MPs are rebelling against Ruto

According to Ndii, a number of MPs who thought that the UDA win would see them walk away with tenders are a disappointed lot, hence their frustration as the Head of State has made it impossible for them to get government tenders without following the laid down processes.

“We have a bewildered lot of tenderpreneur generation MPs who thought Kenya Kwanza win was back to good old skyteam days when they would walk into a ministry, walk out with a project, walk into a parastatal walk out with a tender,” Ndii remarked.

Hinting at more disappointment loading for the disgruntled lot, Ndii added that “They are about to get much-needed character development.”

The remarks come at a time when a number of UDA MPs and politicians elected under the Kenya Kwanza umbrella have openly criticized the president for failing to fulfil pledges made during campaigns.

UDA MPs rebel and express frustrations

Kapenguria MP Chumel Moroto elected under the UDA ticket is among those who have openly aired his frustrations.

“I am a member of UDA, and I regret why I chose it, and it may even cost me a place in heaven, I pray for forgiveness from God,” Chumel stated.

Key among the promises is reigning in on the high cost of living which with prices of basic commodities soaring high at a time when the tax payer has been left with less money in the pocket due to taxes and deductions introduced by the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Unemployment is another area that has come under focus with the Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) revealing that the country witnessed the loss of a staggering 70,000 jobs in the formal private sector between October 2022 and November 2023.

At a recent meeting at State House, UDA MPs brought it to the attention of the president that the ground was increasingly becoming hostile and that they were finding it difficult to defend the government as was reported by several media houses on November 08.

"We even pleaded with him to allow a review of taxes so that the situation can be bearable," a source familiar with the details divulged.

The President is reported to have told the lawmakers that they cannot be popular at this time, adding that they will be popular at the right time as the price of fuel which resulted in a spike in cost of living is beyond his control.