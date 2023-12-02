The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
David Ndii explains why UDA MPs are rebelling against Ruto

Charles Ouma

They are about to get much-needed character development - David Ndii

File image of President William Ruto (R), Kikuyu MP KImani Ichung'wa and economist David Ndii.
File image of President William Ruto (R), Kikuyu MP KImani Ichung'wa and economist David Ndii.

David Ndii who serves as the chairperson of the President William Ruto's Council of Economic Advisors has opened up on why a number of Members of Parliament (MPs) elected under the United Democratic Alliance have fallen out with the president.

According to Ndii, a number of MPs who thought that the UDA win would see them walk away with tenders are a disappointed lot, hence their frustration as the Head of State has made it impossible for them to get government tenders without following the laid down processes.

“We have a bewildered lot of tenderpreneur generation MPs who thought Kenya Kwanza win was back to good old skyteam days when they would walk into a ministry, walk out with a project, walk into a parastatal walk out with a tender,” Ndii remarked.

Hinting at more disappointment loading for the disgruntled lot, Ndii added that “They are about to get much-needed character development.”

David Ndii
David Ndii Pulse Live Kenya

The remarks come at a time when a number of UDA MPs and politicians elected under the Kenya Kwanza umbrella have openly criticized the president for failing to fulfil pledges made during campaigns.

UDA MPs rebel and express frustrations

Kapenguria MP Chumel Moroto elected under the UDA ticket is among those who have openly aired his frustrations.

“I am a member of UDA, and I regret why I chose it, and it may even cost me a place in heaven, I pray for forgiveness from God,” Chumel stated.

READ: Ruto announces free cash for 1.2 million borrowers on Hustler Fund [Qualifications]

Key among the promises is reigning in on the high cost of living which with prices of basic commodities soaring high at a time when the tax payer has been left with less money in the pocket due to taxes and deductions introduced by the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Unemployment is another area that has come under focus with the Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) revealing that the country witnessed the loss of a staggering 70,000 jobs in the formal private sector between October 2022 and November 2023.

At a recent meeting at State House, UDA MPs brought it to the attention of the president that the ground was increasingly becoming hostile and that they were finding it difficult to defend the government as was reported by several media houses on November 08.

"We even pleaded with him to allow a review of taxes so that the situation can be bearable," a source familiar with the details divulged.

President William Ruto speaking during a Sunday service at Revival Sanctuary of Glory Church, Riruta Satellite, Dagoreti South, Nairobi County on October 22, 2023
President William Ruto speaking during a Sunday service at Revival Sanctuary of Glory Church, Riruta Satellite, Dagoreti South, Nairobi County on October 22, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The President is reported to have told the lawmakers that they cannot be popular at this time, adding that they will be popular at the right time as the price of fuel which resulted in a spike in cost of living is beyond his control.

Indeed the president has encountered rebellion on the ground as captured on videos during some of his events across the country with a section of the crowd airing their frustrations.

