Economist and political strategist David Ndii has said that he is not interested in any public office leadership position, in Kenya.

In a tweet seen by Pulse Live, Dr. Ndii said that he is not a revolutionary as many people assume, and only engages in politics out of self-interest and personal fulfilment.

He went on to say that he does this for his own freedom, and if anyone feels or sees it that he is fighting for their rights, then, it is a pure coincidence.

“Public Announcement. I am not a revolutionary. I do not aspire to lead. I am not interested in public office. I engage in politics, public affairs out of self-interest, personal fulfilment, to advance my own freedom. If you see me as fighting for you it’s a coincidence. Thank You,” wrote Ndii.

His clarification comes in the wake of recent attacks he has launched against President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, calling them out for being selfish and not having the interest of Kenyans at heart.