ADVERTISEMENT
DCI announces updates on issuance of Police Clearance Certificates

Denis Mwangi

The DCI issued an update on police clearance certificates after system upgrade

DCI Director Mohamed Amin releases report on the preliminary investigations regarding the alleged deployment of officers to arrest former CS Interior Dr. Fred Matiang'i.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters has announced the full restoration of certificate processing services following a temporary system upgrade.

The office of the Principal Criminal Registrar (PCR) revealed that measures have been put in place to clear the backlog of applications that accumulated during the system upgrade period.

During this time, the unit had to resort to manual processing to address urgent cases, leading to unavoidable delays for applicants.

"We highly regret the delays experienced over the period and assure our clients of enhanced and expeditious services," said the DCI in a statement.

A sample of a police clearance certificate
One of the notable changes introduced is that applicants are no longer required to book fingerprinting dates through the eCitizen portal.

Instead, they can select their preferred fingerprinting centers based on convenience, making the process more user-friendly.

To further streamline the application process and avoid instances of return to sender, the PCR emphasized the importance of ensuring that ID card copies attached to the filled application forms are well-duplicated, with special attention to the quality of the thumbprint impression.

READ: DCI links gun stolen from ex-Cabinet Secretary's aide to detective's murder

This announcement comes as a relief to many Kenyan citizens who had experienced delays and inconveniences while waiting for their Police Clearance Certificates.

The restoration of efficient processing at DCI Headquarters marks a significant step towards improving service delivery and ensuring that individuals can obtain their certificates without unnecessary delays.

The DCI has also encouraged applicants to stay updated on any future changes or updates through their official channels and website to ensure a smooth application process.

File image of the entrance of DCI headquarters in Nairobi
Kenyan citizens are hopeful that these improvements will not only reduce waiting times but also contribute to overall administrative efficiency in the issuance of Police Clearance Certificates, which are often required for various purposes, including employment and travel abroad.

ADVERTISEMENT

