DCI links gun stolen from ex-Cabinet Secretary's aide to detective's murder

Denis Mwangi

Crime Research & Intelligence officers shot down a suspected criminal in an early morning shoot out on Tuesday

Constable David Mayaka of DCI Makadara
Officers from the DCI’s Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau have gunned down a suspect linked to the murder of detectives David Mayaka who was shot dead by a gang in Kayole on August 8.

Detectives flushed out John Kamau aka Farouk from an apartment in Njiru, but was killed during a shootout after he defied orders to surrender and injured a police officer.

“Armed with the CZ pistol that fired the fatal shots that took detective Mayaka’s life, the bloodthirsty thug had emerged from his door at an apartment in Njiru Sub-County and shot at one of our men injuring him on his left thigh.

“This prompted his colleagues to retaliate with speed and efficiency killing the miscreant on the spot in the dawn operation conducted on the second floor of flat B4-124, by an elite team of sleuths drawn from the Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau,” the DCI said in a statement.

A photo of a CZ pistol
According to a statement from the DCI, the CZ pistol recovered from the suspect was stolen from an aide to a former Cabinet Secretary.

After preliminary investigations by the ballistic experts based at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory, police established that the firearm had been used in several robberies in Nairobi and Kiambu counties.

“The robberies targeted M-PESA outlets in the populous residential areas of Kayole, Buru Buru, Dandora and Dagoretti,” the DCI statement read in part.

READ: How forensic evidence linked suspects to murder of DCI detective Mayaka

The DCI said that the firearm was stolen from the CS’s aide at his home in Kerarapon Village, Kajiado County on November 17, 2021.

File image of the entrance of DCI headquarters in Nairobi
During the incident, the aide who was a licensed firearm holder was driving into his compound at around 2:00 a.m. when he was accosted by a four-man gang armed with an AK-47 assault riffle and crude weapons including metal bars and machetes.

After ransacking the man’s house, the thugs made away with his pistol serial number B626735 and 55 rounds of 9mm calibre from the aide’s safe.

