The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

DCI arrests 2nd suspect in Starlet Wahu's murder as more victims come forward

Denis Mwangi

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) apprehended a second suspect in connection to the brutal murder of 26-year-old socialite Starlet Wahu Mwangi.

A collage photo of Starlet Wahu and John Matara
A collage photo of Starlet Wahu and John Matara

As the investigation into the death of Starlet Wahu progresses, new details emerge, shedding light on the shocking nature of the crime and the potential involvement of a criminal ring targeting women on dating sites and social media apps.

Recommended articles

In addition to the main suspect John Matara, detectives also arrested his 25-year-old friend, Anthony Nyongesa.

According to a statement by DCI on January 8, Nyongesa assisted Matara at Mbagathi Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for stab wounds.

John Matara receiving treatment at Mbagathi Hospital
John Matara receiving treatment at Mbagathi Hospital John Matara receiving treatment at Mbagathi Hospital Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The duo is now in police custody at the Industrial Area Police Station. Police say that the main suspect also had bite marks on the left arm.

“The investigations currently point to a possible serial sexual offender who thrives on blackmail to his victims, and who may be part of a criminal ring that targets women on dating sites and other social media Apps,” the DCI statement read in part.

To bring justice to the victim and potentially uncover a larger criminal network, the DCI has appealed to past victims and survivors of the suspect's animosity to report their experiences formally.

The appeal was directed to those who may have encountered Matara or members of his suspected gang.

Starlet Wahu﻿
Starlet Wahu﻿ Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Witnesses are encouraged to record statements at the Regional Criminal Investigations Office in Nairobi or the nearest police station.

After news about Wahu’s murder broke, some Kenyans on social media alleged that they had also been targeted by Matara and attacked during their meet-up.

Starlet Wahu's lifeless body was discovered in a 4th-floor AirBnB room (Y32) at Papino Apartments in Nairobi's South B.

The female owner of the BnB made the gruesome discovery after using a spare key to unlock the room, finding it locked from the outside.

The scene revealed a horrifying struggle, with the deceased's body sprawled on the floor, surrounded by broken glasses and splattered blood.

ADVERTISEMENT

The examination of Starlet Wahu's body uncovered distressing details— a stab wound near the left ear, a deep cut on the right thigh, and a human bite on the left arm.

The room's chaotic state, marked by signs of a life-and-death struggle, paints a vivid picture of the harrowing ordeal the victim endured.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Pastor Kanyari explains why his sister Starlet Wahu was hurriedly buried

Pastor Kanyari explains why his sister Starlet Wahu was hurriedly buried

CS Machogu announces breakdown of 2023 KCSE exam results by grades

CS Machogu announces breakdown of 2023 KCSE exam results by grades

CS Machogu launches new way to check 2023 KCSE exam results after ditching SMS system

CS Machogu launches new way to check 2023 KCSE exam results after ditching SMS system

Ruto orders probe as Ministry releases 2023 KCSE exam results today

Ruto orders probe as Ministry releases 2023 KCSE exam results today

DCI arrests 2nd suspect in Starlet Wahu's murder as more victims come forward

DCI arrests 2nd suspect in Starlet Wahu's murder as more victims come forward

Vanessa Ogema caught harassing medics surrenders to police with appeal to Busia nurses

Vanessa Ogema caught harassing medics surrenders to police with appeal to Busia nurses

Kirima family gives way forward on Njiru land as after deadline for residents to vacate

Kirima family gives way forward on Njiru land as after deadline for residents to vacate

Police storm Raila's 79th birthday celebrations in Nairobi [Video]

Police storm Raila's 79th birthday celebrations in Nairobi [Video]

Raila’s colourful birthday celebrations with unique messages on cakes [Photos]

Raila’s colourful birthday celebrations with unique messages on cakes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Starlet Wahu, the younger sister of Pastor Kanyari was found murdered in an AirBnB apartment in Nairobi

Last moments of Pastor Kanyari's younger sister Starlet Wahu captured on camera

Kenya's First Lady Rachel Ruto and Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika

Theories Kenyans have come up with after Rachel Ruto's viral photo

Starlet Wahu

Inside Starlet Wahu’s glamorous life & Victor Kanyari's reaction to her death

A screengrab image of John Matara and Starlet Wahu

Scores of women share horrifying dates with suspect in Starlet Wahu murder