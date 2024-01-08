As the investigation into the death of Starlet Wahu progresses, new details emerge, shedding light on the shocking nature of the crime and the potential involvement of a criminal ring targeting women on dating sites and social media apps.
DCI arrests 2nd suspect in Starlet Wahu's murder as more victims come forward
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) apprehended a second suspect in connection to the brutal murder of 26-year-old socialite Starlet Wahu Mwangi.
In addition to the main suspect John Matara, detectives also arrested his 25-year-old friend, Anthony Nyongesa.
According to a statement by DCI on January 8, Nyongesa assisted Matara at Mbagathi Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for stab wounds.
The duo is now in police custody at the Industrial Area Police Station. Police say that the main suspect also had bite marks on the left arm.
“The investigations currently point to a possible serial sexual offender who thrives on blackmail to his victims, and who may be part of a criminal ring that targets women on dating sites and other social media Apps,” the DCI statement read in part.
To bring justice to the victim and potentially uncover a larger criminal network, the DCI has appealed to past victims and survivors of the suspect's animosity to report their experiences formally.
The appeal was directed to those who may have encountered Matara or members of his suspected gang.
Witnesses are encouraged to record statements at the Regional Criminal Investigations Office in Nairobi or the nearest police station.
After news about Wahu’s murder broke, some Kenyans on social media alleged that they had also been targeted by Matara and attacked during their meet-up.
Starlet Wahu's lifeless body was discovered in a 4th-floor AirBnB room (Y32) at Papino Apartments in Nairobi's South B.
The female owner of the BnB made the gruesome discovery after using a spare key to unlock the room, finding it locked from the outside.
The scene revealed a horrifying struggle, with the deceased's body sprawled on the floor, surrounded by broken glasses and splattered blood.
Autopsy findings
The examination of Starlet Wahu's body uncovered distressing details— a stab wound near the left ear, a deep cut on the right thigh, and a human bite on the left arm.
The room's chaotic state, marked by signs of a life-and-death struggle, paints a vivid picture of the harrowing ordeal the victim endured.
