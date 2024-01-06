Inside Starlet Wahu’s glamorous life & Victor Kanyari's reaction to her death

On social media, she amassed a sizeable following of fans eager to consume her content with compliments flowing in full measure for every achievement and move that she made.

Her online footprints cut the image of an ambitious lady, keen on self-improvement and grateful for the blessings and accomplishments made which she celebrated with her fans.

The last video posted on December 27, 2023 a week before her untimely death shows the socialite who was known for her sense of fashion rocking a bodycon dress.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the world of business, Starlet was known for her designer clothes and shoes business that she pushed online, riding on her passion for fashion, vibrant personality and an eager audience yearning for more of her content.

Pulse Live Kenya

Until her death, Starlet Wahu was a prominent figure in Kenya’s beauty and fashion industry, curving a niche for herself in the world of influencers whose flamboyant lives is the desire of many.

Charting a different path and doing well

Breaking away from the religion where the family is perhaps most popular for having given Kenyans Prophet Kanyari, Prophetess Lucy Nduta who claimed to have cured HIV and Apostle Jackson Waweru, Starlet charted her own path as a socialite and businesswoman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

To the family, as admitted by city preacher Victor Kanyari who last met the deceased on December 31, 2023 in what would be their last meeting, Starlet was doing well.

Kanyari added that the family was yet to meet the man linked to his sister's death.

With her burial at the family’s home in Kamulu, the curtain falls on one of the country’s young influencers whose life ended tragically at an Airbnb apartment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her last moments were captured in a CCTV footage as she made her way to the Airbnb apartment in the company of her male companion identified as John Matara who has since been arrested.

The deceased body was found lying in a pool of blood after Matara was seen fleeing from the apartment by the gateman with his clothes soaked in blood and raised alarm.

Pulse Live Kenya

Her body had multiple bruises and stab wounds, a visible sign of a scuffle in the apartment with police indicating that the deceased might have been attempting to seek for help and exit the house when she breathed her last in the sitting room area of the apartment.

Police who rushed to the scene recovered HIV testing kits, used condoms, a bloodstained knife, the victim’s clothes and a phone.

ADVERTISEMENT