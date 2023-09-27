The sports category has moved to a new website.

DCI flushes out prime suspect in Eric Maigo's murder

Denis Mwangi

Ann Adhiambo was captured by CCTV cameras leaving the deceased's residence

Ann Adhiambo Akinyi, the prime suspect in the murder of Nairobi Hospital's acting Finance Director, Eric Maigo, is in police custody.

Adhiambo, who had been evading capture since last week Thursday, was arrested during an intelligence-led operation in Kibra on Tuesday night, September 26.

The arrest was carried out by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters.

Following her arrest, Adhiambo was transported to Muthaiga Police Station, where she awaits transfer to Kilimani Police Station, which is handling the case.

On September 21, the DCI launched an urgent appeal for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

She was captured by CCTV cameras leaving the deceased's residence on Friday, September 15, 2023 at Woodley Annex - Upper community in Nairobi.

Two blood-stained knives, suspected to be the murder weapons, were recovered from the scene of the crime.

Detectives from the DCI are following leads and clues, as they race against time to apprehend the female suspect.

Detectives have urged members of the public to come forward with any information that could lead to the immediate arrest of the suspect.

According to an autopsy report, Erick Maigo was stabbed a total of 25 times and died due to external and internal bleeding.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

