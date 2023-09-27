DCI flushes out prime suspect in Eric Maigo's murder

Adhiambo, who had been evading capture since last week Thursday, was arrested during an intelligence-led operation in Kibra on Tuesday night, September 26.

The arrest was carried out by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters.

Following her arrest, Adhiambo was transported to Muthaiga Police Station, where she awaits transfer to Kilimani Police Station, which is handling the case.

On September 21, the DCI launched an urgent appeal for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

A suspect fleeing from Nairobi Hospital finance director Erick Maigo's house in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

She was captured by CCTV cameras leaving the deceased's residence on Friday, September 15, 2023 at Woodley Annex - Upper community in Nairobi.

Two blood-stained knives, suspected to be the murder weapons, were recovered from the scene of the crime.

Detectives from the DCI are following leads and clues, as they race against time to apprehend the female suspect.

Detectives have urged members of the public to come forward with any information that could lead to the immediate arrest of the suspect.