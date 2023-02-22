ADVERTISEMENT
DCI boss shares details of bullet that killed NHIF employee Mary Lilian Waithera

Denis Mwangi

Initial reports of a sniper attack had caused speculation among Kenyans.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss Mohamed Amin confirmed that initial reports of a sniper attack in Nairobi's Central Business District on February 13, 2023, were incorrect.

The ballistic reports indicate that the bullet recovered from the victim, Mary Lilian Waithera, was from a nine-millimetre pistol, not a sniper's rifle.

DCI Amin said that a sniper would typically use a rifle with a longer barrel for accuracy, whereas a pistol would not be as effective.

"The bullet head recovered was nine millimeters. That is a pistol. Obviously they are there are various suspicions perhaps could there be snipers, but from my experience I would say that that was not the work of a sniper.

"Snipers ordinarily will use rifles with longer barrels for purposes of accuracy and the shorter the barrel the lesser the accuracy, the longer the barrel the more the accuracy. So if a sniper indeed wanted to eliminate, then they would not have opted to use a pistol for that matter," the DCI boss said.

Police arrested a suspect, Julius Kimani Mwangi, in Murang’a County, who was found to be carrying a firearm and was taken into custody for questioning on Monday, February 21.

However, the DCI boss said that the pistol found in Kimani’s possession was not the one that fired the fatal bullet and he was released.

The police are reviewing CCTV footage, interviewing witnesses, and conducting forensic examinations of the crime scene to find more leads in the case.

The news brought relief to many as initial reports of a sniper attack had caused speculation among the public.

The DCI urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward to help in the investigation.

Waithera left work at NHIF headquarters in Nairobi's Upper Hill area a few minutes before 5:00 pm when she was hit by a bullet while crossing the Street.

She was bleeding from the mouth and was pronounced dead on arrival at Nairobi Hospital.

The post-mortem report indicates that the bullet caused a 23-centimetre wound on her left chest and excess haemorrhage from the left lung, leading to her death.

The report also showed that the bullet was fired from a building in the area, but the investigation is ongoing to determine the exact location.

