Suspect linked to NHIF staffer's mysterious shooting arrested

Police arrested the suspect on Monday, February 20, days after the deceased was shot dead while walking along Kaunda street in the Nairobi CBD.

According to reports reaching the news desk, a gun suspected to have been used in the murder was recovered.

The authorities managed to track down the man at his residence in Kenol, Murang'a, where he had been residing.

Although he was accused of being responsible for the bullet that killed Waithera on February 13 while she was walking home, he refuted the allegations and stated that he was in the CBD that day with his rifle but did not shoot it.

The police have suspicions that the man accidentally fired his weapon, leading to the fatal bullet striking Gathenya in the neck.

Police confiscated his rifle and transferred it to ballistic experts for further analysis.

Detectives drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on February 16, cordoned off a section of Kaunda Street in a bid to establish what transpired.

The officers who included ballistic and forensic experts accessed the roof of one of the buildings and also took footage of CCTV cameras from nearby buildings as they try to resolve the murder which left shock among the deceased's family and the general public.

CCTV footage capturing Waithera’s final moments captures the deceased and her colleague, Damaris Achieng walking on the pavement as they make their way past a bank located on the street at 5:12 pm.

A few seconds later, the duo cross the road to the other side of the street and continue with their walk, but not for long.

Lilian who can be seen wearing a black sweater comes to an abrupt stop three seconds after 5:13 pm and is seen looking down and moving backwards.

Damaris also stops and her attention focuses on her colleague who appears to be struggling with movement. She helps her move to the pedestrian walk path, passing between two parked cars.

Business proceeds normally on the busy streets for some time before a crowd gathers around where Lilian had collapsed on the pedestrian walk at ten seconds past 5:13 pm.

A shopkeeper on the street recounted that a lady came to their shop and requested them to call an ambulance as someone had been shot.

"A lady came to our door and said that someone had been shot and that we should call an ambulance for her. We all panicked and ran outside to see what happened," she recounted.