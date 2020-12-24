Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a 30-year-old man accused of sodomizing 3 boys in Mbiuni, Machakos.

According to the detectives, the man enticed the three minors aged 8 and 10 with Sh20 before taking them to his house, where he did the heinous act.

The boys were rushed to Mbiuni level 2 hospital by detectives after they reported their ordeal in the hands of the suspect.

Two of the boys are brothers, and one was their friend.

DCI said that the suspect is in police custody and will be arraigned in court.

