Woman accused of stabbed ex-boyfriend evades arrest for 14 months, DCI seeks help

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kayole are seeking public assistance in locating Mary Mwende Kimwalu, a 35-year-old woman wanted for attempted murder.

Mwende is accused of stabbing her ex-boyfriend three times in the chest with a kitchen knife on April 22, 2023, at Mihang'o Estate in Njiru, Kayole sub-county.

Details of the Incident

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the DCI, the altercation between Mwende and her ex-boyfriend escalated into violence, resulting in the grievous attack.

After the incident, Mwende went into hiding, carefully erasing any traces of her whereabouts.

She severed all communication with her family and friends, and avoided her usual haunts, making it difficult for authorities to track her down.

Mary Mwende Kimwalu, a 35-year-old woman wanted for attempted murder. Pulse Live Kenya

Immigration and Legal Status

ADVERTISEMENT

The Immigration Department has confirmed that Mwende has not left the country, and a warrant for her arrest was issued on May 13, 2024.

This warrant remains in force. Records from the National Registration Bureau indicate that Mwende hails from Ikutha in Kitui Central, specifically from the Kyoani sub-location.

Appeal for Public Assistance

The DCI has released photos of Mwende, provided by her family, who are also seeking justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

The public is urged to come forward with any information that could lead to her arrest. Citizens with relevant information are encouraged to report to any police station or DCI office.

Alternatively, they can call the DCI’s toll-free hotline at 0800 722 203 or use the hashtag #FichuakwaDCI on social media to share tips and sightings.