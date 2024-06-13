The sports category has moved to a new website.

Woman accused of stabbed ex-boyfriend evades arrest for 14 months, DCI seeks help

Denis Mwangi

DCI seeks help in locating wanted woman

Mary Mwende Kimwalu, a 35-year-old woman wanted for attempted murder.
Mary Mwende Kimwalu, a 35-year-old woman wanted for attempted murder.
  • Mary Mwende Kimwalu, a 35-year-old woman, is wanted by the DCI for attempted murder on her ex-boyfriend
  • The incident occurred on April 22, 2023, at Mihang'o Estate in Njiru, Kayole sub-county
  • Mwende went into hiding and erased traces of her whereabouts, making it challenging for authorities to track her down

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kayole are seeking public assistance in locating Mary Mwende Kimwalu, a 35-year-old woman wanted for attempted murder.

Mwende is accused of stabbing her ex-boyfriend three times in the chest with a kitchen knife on April 22, 2023, at Mihang'o Estate in Njiru, Kayole sub-county.

According to the DCI, the altercation between Mwende and her ex-boyfriend escalated into violence, resulting in the grievous attack.

After the incident, Mwende went into hiding, carefully erasing any traces of her whereabouts.

She severed all communication with her family and friends, and avoided her usual haunts, making it difficult for authorities to track her down.

Mary Mwende Kimwalu, a 35-year-old woman wanted for attempted murder.
Mary Mwende Kimwalu, a 35-year-old woman wanted for attempted murder.
The Immigration Department has confirmed that Mwende has not left the country, and a warrant for her arrest was issued on May 13, 2024.

This warrant remains in force. Records from the National Registration Bureau indicate that Mwende hails from Ikutha in Kitui Central, specifically from the Kyoani sub-location.

READ: How DCI & telcos locate Kenyans even when phone GPS & data are off

The DCI has released photos of Mwende, provided by her family, who are also seeking justice.

The public is urged to come forward with any information that could lead to her arrest. Citizens with relevant information are encouraged to report to any police station or DCI office.

Alternatively, they can call the DCI’s toll-free hotline at 0800 722 203 or use the hashtag #FichuakwaDCI on social media to share tips and sightings.

Mary Mwende Kimwalu, a 35-year-old woman wanted for attempted murder.
Mary Mwende Kimwalu, a 35-year-old woman wanted for attempted murder.
Denis Mwangi

