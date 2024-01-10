How DCI & telcos locate Kenyans even when phone GPS & data are off

One method that stands out is cell tower triangulation, allowing authorities to track individuals even in the absence of GPS or mobile phone data.

What are cell towers?

Cell towers are the backbone of our mobile communication network, strategically placed to ensure seamless coverage.

These towering structures facilitate communication between mobile phones and the network, enabling users to make calls, send texts, and access the internet.

A photo showing how cell phone towers communicate with mobile phones Pulse Live Kenya

Each tower serves a specific geographical area, and when a phone connects to the network, it establishes a communication link with the nearest tower.

What is triangulation?

Triangulation, in this context, involves using signals from multiple cell towers to determine the precise location of a mobile device.

The process relies on the time it takes for signals to travel between the phone and the towers.

By measuring the distance between the device and each tower, a mathematical algorithm can pinpoint the location where the distances intersect – revealing the user's exact coordinates.

A photo showing how cell towers triangulation works Pulse Live Kenya

Law enforcement agencies leverage this technology to track down individuals involved in criminal activities, locate missing persons, or gather evidence in ongoing investigations.

Similarly, telecommunications companies employ cell tower triangulation for network optimization and maintenance, ensuring a seamless user experience.

Factors that affect cell tower triangulation

Despite its effectiveness, cell tower triangulation has its limitations. The accuracy of location data depends on factors such as the density of cell towers, environmental conditions, and the type of mobile device.

In densely populated urban areas with numerous towers, the precision can be as high as a few meters. However, in rural or remote locations with fewer towers, the accuracy may decrease significantly.

It's essential to note that while cell tower triangulation is a powerful tool, privacy concerns have sparked debates on its ethical usage.