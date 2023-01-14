Dedan Kimathi’s widow detained in hospital, appeals for help after failing to reach Ruto

According to Mukami’s daughter, Miriam, efforts to reach President William Ruto and his deputy to possibly have them support the family in clearing the Ksh 1,000,000 bill have been futile.

Miriam explained that they were directed to contact their Member of Parliament, Benjamin Gathiru (Embakasi Central) for assistance but this too is yet to bear fruit.

"No assistance was provided, we were directed to our local MP who continued to take us in rounds," Miriam lamented.

She appealed to Kenyans of goodwill to step in and support.

"We are calling out on Kenyans of goodwill to come to our aid. We are helpless as we cannot afford the medical bill," Miriam appealed.

Mukami was admitted to hospital on January 05, 2023 with symptoms of suffering pneumonia.

She was treated and discharged a week later on January 12, only to be detained at the facility after the family failed to clear the medical bill.

In a recent media report, Embakasi Central lawmaker Benjamin Gathiru confirmed that he will consult Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua tp resolve the matter and get Mukami released.

"I will consult with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to see how we can get the bill paid," said the MP.