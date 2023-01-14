ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Dedan Kimathi’s widow detained in hospital, appeals for help after failing to reach Ruto

Charles Ouma

No assistance was provided, we were directed to our local MP who continued to take us in rounds- Dedan Kimathi's family

Freedom Fighter Dedan Kimathi’s widow, Mukami Kimathi
Freedom Fighter Dedan Kimathi’s widow, Mukami Kimathi

Freedom Fighter Dedan Kimathi’s widow, Mukami Kimathi has reached out for help after a Nairobi hospital detained her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to Mukami’s daughter, Miriam, efforts to reach President William Ruto and his deputy to possibly have them support the family in clearing the Ksh 1,000,000 bill have been futile.

Miriam explained that they were directed to contact their Member of Parliament, Benjamin Gathiru (Embakasi Central) for assistance but this too is yet to bear fruit.

"No assistance was provided, we were directed to our local MP who continued to take us in rounds," Miriam lamented.

She appealed to Kenyans of goodwill to step in and support.

"We are calling out on Kenyans of goodwill to come to our aid. We are helpless as we cannot afford the medical bill," Miriam appealed.

Mukami was admitted to hospital on January 05, 2023 with symptoms of suffering pneumonia.

Freedom Fighter Dedan Kimathi’s widow, Mukami Kimathi with President William Ruto
Freedom Fighter Dedan Kimathi’s widow, Mukami Kimathi with President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

She was treated and discharged a week later on January 12, only to be detained at the facility after the family failed to clear the medical bill.

In a recent media report, Embakasi Central lawmaker Benjamin Gathiru confirmed that he will consult Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua tp resolve the matter and get Mukami released.

"I will consult with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to see how we can get the bill paid," said the MP.

Mukami is currently aged 101 years old.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Dedan Kimathi’s widow detained in hospital, appeals for help after failing to reach Ruto

Dedan Kimathi’s widow detained in hospital, appeals for help after failing to reach Ruto

Ruto pledges to work with all leaders in his Nyanza visit

Ruto pledges to work with all leaders in his Nyanza visit

4 Gifts presented to Ruto and Gachagua during Homa Bay visit

4 Gifts presented to Ruto and Gachagua during Homa Bay visit

DCI unmasks 4 wanted terrorists behind attacks in the country

DCI unmasks 4 wanted terrorists behind attacks in the country

US offers Sh1.2 billion reward for info on Dusit D2 attack mastermind

US offers Sh1.2 billion reward for info on Dusit D2 attack mastermind

Ruto asked to build monument celebrating Kasavuli's legacy

Ruto asked to build monument celebrating Kasavuli's legacy

TSC transfers 14,000 teachers ahead of school reopening

TSC transfers 14,000 teachers ahead of school reopening

Mother speaks after daughter's mysterious death in church fire

Mother speaks after daughter's mysterious death in church fire

MP faces backlash after claiming some professionals should not have locs

MP faces backlash after claiming some professionals should not have locs

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edwin Chiloba and Jacktone Odhiambo

3 things that tied Jacktone Odhiambo to Edwin Chiloba's murder

The scene of the crash involving the Nairobi-bound bus that was ferrying passengers from Mbale in Uganda

11 dead as argument between drunk driver and conductor ends in tragedy

Edwin Chiloba murder suspects in court

Jacktone Odhiambo makes 1 request in court

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta at the coastal city of Mombasa over the weekend, where he visited The Moorings, Kenya's first floating restaurant.

Uhuru takes family to Kenya's 1st floating restaurant [Photos]