Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has sent a message warning Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu that the so called ‘Deep State’ is not the few individuals he thinks they are.

He went on to state that Deep state is the ordinary Kenyans the Nyeri Town MP is looking down upon.

“Some important message to my sister @ngunjiriwambugu ,the deep state are those local wanainchi you are looking down upon them in Nyeri Town. Those ones are the real Deep State. #deepstatevswheelbarrow,” said MP Oscar Sudi.

This comes as the two Jubilee MPs from the opposing Kieleweke and Tangatanga factions within Jubilee continue to throw ugly words at each other over their support for President Uhuru Kenyatta and that for his Deputy William Ruto.

File image of Ngunjiri Wambugu

Kieleweke has been in full support of the President’s handshake and teaming to work with ODM leader Raila Odinga, while Tangatanga has been supporting and campaigning for the DPs push for the 2022 presidential contest.

Following Sudi’s tweet, a section of Kenyans on Twitter faulted him for disrespecting his colleague by referring to him as a ‘sister’.

Others seemed to support the Kapseret MP’s sentiments and here are their reactions;