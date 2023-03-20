Deputy IG leaves police service

According to reports reaching the news desk, the National Police Service Commission has approved the retirement of Deputy Inspector General Edward Mbugua.
Deputy Inspector General Edward Mbugua previously served as the Presidential Escort Unit commandant before his promotion by Uhuru Kenyatta
The reason for his retirement has yet to be made clear, and the Police Commission has yet to release any further details.
In the interim, Abdalla Komesha will serve as the acting Deputy Inspector General, taking on the responsibility of overseeing the day-to-day operations of the police force.
“Mr Mbugua has retried and the commission has appointed Mr Komesha as the acting DIG. We will know the way forward after 14 days,” NPSC Chair Eliud Kinuthia said.
The National Police Service Commission had retained the services of Mbugua who was set to retire in 2021 after attaining the age of 60. His contract was expected to end in July 2023.
According to the National Police chairman, Mbugua, who is now 63 years old, had been a hardworking officer who had dedicated his career to the police force.
Prior to the position, he served as the Commandant of, Presidential Escort Unit.
He holds a Diploma in International Studies from the University of Nairobi and has over 30 years of experience.
On his part, acting DIG Komesha has had a long career as a DCI officer, having worked extensively with the Banking Fraud Unit in the past.
Additionally, he has also served at the National Counter Terrorism Centre in Karen.
He has been the principal assistant to the Inspector General Japhet Koome
