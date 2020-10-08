Deputy President William Ruto has announced a new date for the Nyamira meeting disrupted by police on Thursday.

Through his official Twitter handle, DP Ruto stated that the stakeholders had resolved to host the meeting on Thursday October 15, 2020.

"After consultations with MPs Kemosi, Mose,Nyamoko, the bodaboda sacco and church leadership who had invited us, we have postponed the two functions in Nyamira County to Thursday next week.

"The disruptive dispersal by police of Kenyans engaged in economic empowerment is unnecessary," the announcement read.

